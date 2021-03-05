In Profile: Doocy, Jackson

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson are the subjects of this week’s In-Profile.

The L.A. Times profiled Doocy earlier this week:

Commentators on Fox News pounded away at President Biden over the last year during the campaign, and it continues now. Does it make your job more difficult in dealing with the White House?

It really hasn’t had that much of an impact at all. As you’ve seen, the president will still take the questions. The press secretary will still call on Fox whenever we’re in the briefing room. The only time that we ever don’t get called on are the days that we just don’t physically have a seat in the briefing room because they have this social-distancing rotation. So two days out of the week we are not in there. But on those days the staff has been perfectly responsive over email or if we can get them in person.