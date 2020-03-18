In Profile: Bartiromo, Carlson

Today’s in-profile features a duo of Fox Newsers: Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo.

Carlson chats with Vanity Fair’s Joe Hagan about Carlson’s March 7 visit to Mar-a-Lago to inform a skeptical Pres. Trump that the coronavirus was bigger than he and those in his sphere realize, and that trying to get him to understand that the virus isn’t about politics: “I felt I had a moral obligation to be useful in whatever small way I could, and, you know, I don’t have any actual authority. I’m just a talk show host. But I felt—and my wife strongly felt—that I had a moral obligation to try and be helpful to in whatever way possible. I’m not an adviser to the person or anyone else other than my children. And I mean that. And you can ask anybody in the White House or out how many times have I gone to the White House to give my opinion on things. Because I don’t do that. And in general I really disapprove of people straying too far outside their lanes and acting like just because they have solid ratings, they have a right to control public policy. I don’t believe that. I think it’s wrong.”

Bartiromo talks to Parade about how did she originally built trust with some of her Wall Street sources, among other things: “They had to know that I was going to be a woman of my word in terms of telling the story accurately and making sure that I put things in context. I think early on in my career, I was building my credibility, building the trust that people had in me. I always tell younger people coming up in this industry to do the right thing, because no matter where you go or what industry you’re in, there is one thing that will always follow you, and that is your reputation. You want to cherish it. And that’s certainly something that I live my life by.”

