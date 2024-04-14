How News Networks Are Covering the Iran Missile Launch

On Saturday, Iran launched more than 200 drone missiles toward Israel, various outlets reported. As The Wall Street Journal notes, this was an apparent response to an attack on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria earlier this month.
Here’s how networks covered the breaking news:
ABC News
- World News Tonight Saturday, anchored by Whit Johnson, led with news of Iran launching missiles and drones toward Israel, with foreign correspondent Britt Clennett reporting from Israel and senior White House correspondent Selina Wang in Washington D.C.
- ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard joined the broadcast with analysis.
- Johnson anchored a network special report beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, featuring reporting from Clennett in Israel. Chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz joined by phone, and Wang joined from DC.
- Luis Martinez, ABC News’ senior Pentagon reporter, also joined the special report.
- The special concluded at 8 p.m. ET.
- Special coverage continued streaming on ABC News Live and also on ABCNews.com’s live blog.
- Good Morning America and This Week with George Stephanopoulos will cover the latest developments on Sunday.
CBS News
- Senior White House correspondent Weija Jiang anchored a CBS News Special Report during the Masters Golf Tournament commercial break at 4:35 p.m. ET.
- CBS aired another CBS News Special Report on Iran’s retaliatory attack against Israel at 7:55 p.m. ET. It was anchored by Jiang, with analysis from chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, reporting from foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab in Tel Aviv and Washington correspondent Natalie Brand from the White House.
- CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta is reporting from Israel as well.
- The soon-to-be-renamed CBS News Streaming is mixing its coverage with Lana Zak, anchoring for the streamer and simulcasting coverage from BBC News.
CNN
- At 4:04 p.m. ET, CNN broke the news of Iran launching dozens of drones toward Israel.
- Jessica Dean was anchoring at that time.
- Alex Marquardt joined Dean during the 4 p.m. ET hour and anchored until 7 p.m. ET when Wolf Blitzer joined him. Live coverage across CNN, CNN International and CNN Max continues overnight, with Blitzer, Marquardt and Jim Sciutto anchoring in Washington, D.C., and Becky Anderson in Abu Dhabi.
- CNN Reporters on location include Clarissa Ward, chief international correspondent in Tel Aviv; Ben Wedeman, senior international correspondent in Beirut; Jeremy Diamond, international correspondent in Jerusalem; Nic Robertson, international diplomatic editor in Jerusalem; Fred Pleitgen, senior international correspondent in Berlin; Oren Liebermann, pentagon correspondent in Washington, D.C.; MJ Lee, senior White House correspondent in Washington, D.C.; and Kevin Liptak, senior White House reporter in Washington, D.C.
- Programming note: CNN’s Sunday programming will include special live editions of State of the Union and Fareed Zakaria GPS.
Fox News
- The network broke the news of the missile launch at 4:03 p.m. ET, with Arther Nerville anchoring.
- From 5 to 7 p.m. ET, a special two-hour edition of Fox Report with Jon Scott aired.
- At 7 p.m. ET, The Big Weekend Show brought viewers the latest on the developing situation in the Middle East.
- Additional live programming will be presented from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, led by America Reports anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith.
- At 10 p.m. ET, Scott will anchor live from the network’s NYC headquarters until 11 p.m. ET.
- Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin will provide live updates from the Pentagon, while Trey Yingst will report live from Tel Aviv, Israel, throughout tonight’s coverage.
- Additionally, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will be live from the White House.
MSNBC
- MSNBC broke the news of the missile launch at 4:10 p.m. ET, with Yasmin Vossoughian anchoring.
- The network provided rolling breaking news coverage of Iran launching drone attacks toward Israel on Saturday night, with Ayman Mohyeldin anchoring rolling coverage from 7 to 9 p.m. ET.
- José Díaz-Balart will anchor extended hours from 9 to 11 p.m. ET, with Vossoughian anchoring from 11 p.m. to midnight ET.
- On Sunday, MSNBC will present rolling breaking news coverage. Richard Lui will anchor continuing coverage from 6 to 7 a.m. ET, followed by an additional hour of The Weekend from 7 to 10 a.m. ET.
- Alex Witt will anchor rolling coverage from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, followed by an extended Inside with Jen Psaki from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
- Witt will pick up coverage from 1 to 4 p.m. ET, followed by Ana Cabrera from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.
- Vossoughian will anchor from 6 to 7 p.m. ET, followed by Mohyeldin from 7 to 9 p.m. ET. Vossoughian will take over again from 9 to 10 p.m. ET.
NBC News
- José Diaz-Balart anchored an NBC News Special Report at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel and NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez are reporting from Israel.
- Programming note: White House national security communications advisor John Kirby will be on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker on Sunday.
NBC News Now
- The streaming news channel is simulcasting breaking news coverage from its U.K. sibling, Sky News.
NewsNation
- Special live coverage airs from 7-10 p.m. ET. Chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert anchors the broadcast.
- Washington correspondents Joe Khalil at the White House and Elina Shirazi at the D.C. bureau will monitor U.S. reactions and will provide additional contributions.
- Programming note: The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt will feature Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), Gen. Wesley Clark and former National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton. The Hill’s Blake Burman will also contribute to programming, while D.C. bureau chief Mike Viqueira will report live from the White House.