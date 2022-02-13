Here’s the NBC News Now Promo Set to Air During 1st Quarter of Super Bowl 56

CNN+ isn’t the only streaming news product making headlines these days. NBC News has been equally, if not more aggressive in promoting its free, ad-supported streaming product NBC News Now.

The streaming news platform is home to original shows from personalities including Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson, as well as 10 live hours of programming each day—along with re-airs of that day’s NBC Nightly News. NBC News Now has been featured in 2022 NBC Winter Olympics coverage, on billboards in Times Square and across NYC and Los Angeles—and in full page spreads in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The natural next step in the promotional push for NBC News Now is Super Bowl LVI, which NBC will broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 13. A 20-second promo for NBC News Now will air during the first quarter of Rams-Bengals. There will also be a 15-second promo for the streaming outlet during the pre-game.

Here’s the 20-second promo: