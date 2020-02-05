Politics

TV Newsers React to Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘The Division in America Was Out There For All to See’

A.J. Katz

There’s no love lost between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Apparently the House Speaker didn’t provide the president with the customary introduction after he declined to shake her hand.

It didn’t end there. Just seconds after the president ended his address, Speaker Pelosi stood up and tore the paper in half for all to see.

Trump was briefly interrupted at one point in his speech after claiming that drugs prices have gone down during his administration. A number of Democratic representatives stood up and chanted the following, as caught by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt.

Many of those representatives wore white to Trump’s speech to symbolize that they are aligned and “not backing down.”

As for the tenor of the room:

During NBC News post-address coverage, Hunt’s colleague Chuck Todd remarked, It’s so far removed from a traditional State of the Union at this point… It’s just timing that we’re calling it the State of the Union. This was a conservative campaign checklist of making sure you hit every special interest group.”

Pres. Trump also announced that he was presenting longtime conservative political talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Ever the showman, Trump interrupted his own speech so First Lady Melania Trump could do the honors right then and there.

The honor came one day after Limbaugh announced he has advanced lung cancer.

CBS News’ John Dickerson on the president’s remarks: “This was his ‘Morning in America’ speech. That was a phrase that came from Ronald Reagan in 1984. He said it’s ‘Morning in America’. When Reagan did it, when he gave the State of the Union in 1984, his reelection year, his second paragraph was about the bipartisan achievement… he embraced the bipartisan spirit that’s usually in this. That spirit did not exist in this. Not only did the President not shake the Speaker’s hand, she did not say the traditional words, ‘it’s my high privilege and distinct honor to introduce the president’. You saw there it was an absolutely split evening. The division in America was out there for all to see.”

