Here’s How the Networks Are Covering Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address

In the midst of a Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump will give his 2020 State of the Union address, tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Broadcast, cable and streaming networks will give it plenty of attention.

But you knew that already.

As is our tradition, we have provided each network’s coverage plans below so you can decide where you’d like to watch the SOTU and the Democratic party response, being given by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the pre- and post-coverage.

We’ll update this item as more information trickles in throughout the day.

ABC News:

ABC News presents special coverage the 2020 State of the Union Address by Pres. Trump and the Democratic Response by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The prime time coverage will air Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 9 – 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC News’ political team featuring chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , Nightline anchor Byron Pitts , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Chris Christie , Rahm Emanuel and Yvette Simpson will preview the speeches and provide analysis.

, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor , chief global affairs correspondent , chief White House correspondent , senior White House correspondent , senior congressional correspondent , Nightline anchor , chief justice correspondent , senior national correspondent , special correspondent and contributors , and will preview the speeches and provide analysis. Muir will anchor World News Tonight from Washington, DC on Tuesday.

ABC News will provide live, comprehensive coverage and analysis on ABCNews.com. ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming channel, will have anchored coverage by World News Tonight weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Social media newscast On Location will have a recap and analysis on Wednesday – exclusively for Facebook Watch. FiveThirtyEight will have a preview piece.

ABC News Radio live coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky in New Hampshire with reporting by correspondent Karen Travers in Washington and a team of political experts. It will also provide one-minute Status Reports throughout the evening.

live coverage will be anchored by correspondent in New Hampshire with reporting by correspondent in Washington and a team of political experts. It will also provide one-minute Status Reports throughout the evening. ABC NewsOne , the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi reporting from Capitol Hill. ABC News political director Rick Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates.

, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with correspondent reporting from Capitol Hill. ABC News political director will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS News:

CBS prime time coverage will air from 9 – 11 p.m. on CBS with Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell leading the coverage from Washington, D.C.

leading the coverage from Washington, D.C. O’Donnell will be joined in-studio by Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and senior political correspondent John Dickerson .

and senior political correspondent . CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will report from the White House; and CBS News chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion will report from Capitol Hill.

will report from the White House; and CBS News chief Congressional correspondent and CBS News correspondent will report from Capitol Hill. CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news service, will stream special live pre- and post-address coverage. Red & Blue anchored by Tanya Rivero begins at 5 p.m. ET, with Elaine Quijano leading the coverage from 6-9 p.m. ET.

begins at 5 p.m. ET, with leading the coverage from 6-9 p.m. ET. CBSN will stream the CBS News Special Report from 9 p.m. ET and Quijano will anchor live post-address coverage.

CBSN’s coverage will include reporting and analysis from correspondents and contributors on the ground and live in-studio.

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Anthony Mason will interview newsmakers on Tuesday with the team of CBS News correspondents providing the latest headlines surrounding the State of the Union.

will interview newsmakers on Tuesday with the team of CBS News correspondents providing the latest headlines surrounding the State of the Union. CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will broadcast from its home in Washington, D.C., with special coverage and original reporting ahead of the president’s address.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature coverage and digital content on the State of the Union address.

CBS News correspondents Katherine Johnson and Skyler Henry will report from inside the U.S. Capitol for Newspath.

will report from inside the U.S. Capitol for Newspath. CBS News Radio will provide live radio coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET, anchored by Bill Rehkopf in Washington, D.C., and Steven Portnoy on Capitol Hill.

in Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill. Adrienne Bard, Leonard Steinhorn, Cami McCormick, Jill Schlesinger and Jeff McCausland will contribute to the coverage.

CNN:

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, CNN will stream the State of the Union address live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, exclusively to CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

C-SPAN:

Live coverage of the 2020 State of the Union address will begin at 8 p.m. ET on C-SPAN.

The President’s address will be LIVE on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org beginning at 9 p.m. ET with the Democratic Response to follow.

Fox News:

Co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum , the network’s coverage will include contributions from Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace , The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino and political analyst Juan Williams from the nation’s capital.

and The Story’s , the network’s coverage will include contributions from Fox News Sunday’s , The Daily Briefing’s and political analyst from the nation’s capital. Additionally, chief White House correspondent John Roberts , chief Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall.

, chief Congressional correspondent and Congressional correspondent and will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall. Throughout the day, many of FNC’s New York-based programs will originate from Washington, including Fox & Friends, The Daily Briefing, Bill Hemmer Reports, The Five, The Story and Hannity.

Reports, The Five, The Story and Hannity. The network will also feature its regularly scheduled programming from D.C. (Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night).

Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night). America’s Newsroom co-anchor Ed Henry will also host FNC’s 3-hour daytime news offering live from Washington.

will also host FNC’s 3-hour daytime news offering live from Washington. On Fox TV, FNC’s Bill Hemmer will anchor separate live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

FNC correspondent Kristin Fisher will provide reports from outside the Capitol and FNC contributors Ari Fleischer and Marie Harf will provide analysis.

will provide reports from outside the Capitol and FNC contributors and will provide analysis. FoxNews.com homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated throughout the speech as well as the official Democratic response, including breakout coverage, photos and real-time reaction from around the nation.

Once the event begins at 9 p.m. ET, FoxNews.com will carry a livestream from inside the House of Representatives’ chamber, providing viewers with coverage followed by reaction from experts, lawmakers and more.

Additionally, Fox News Radio will offer live national network coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET anchored by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and White House correspondent Jon Decker from Capitol Hill.

and White House correspondent from Capitol Hill. FNR will also offer hourly Democracy 2020 updates on Amazon’s smart speaker.

Fox News News Podcasts will present special editions of their daily morning podcast, the Fox News Rundown, and will provide a full recap of the address the following morning.

Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide live updates every 15 minutes during and after the address on SiriusXM channel 115.

In addition, the nationally-syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show will be broadcasting live from Washington, D.C.

FBN:

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, anchor and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will present a special edition of Cavuto Coast to Coast featuring political and business analysis leading up to and following the address.

will present a special edition of Cavuto Coast to Coast featuring political and business analysis leading up to and following the address. Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined by Lou Dobbs , Trish Regan and Kennedy, among others.

, and Kennedy, among others. Regan will host an additional hour of analysis at 11 p.m. ET.

Additionally, FBN’s After the Bell anchor Connell McShane along with correspondent Blake Burman will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall.

along with correspondent will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall. FOXBusiness.com will also feature wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address.

The homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated throughout the speech as well as the official Democratic response, including breakout coverage, photos and real-time reaction from around the nation.

Once the event begins at 9 p.m. ET, FOXBusiness.com will carry a livestream from inside the House of Representatives’ chamber, providing viewers with coverage followed by reaction from experts, lawmakers and more, which viewers can access at: http://www.foxbusiness.com

NBC News/MSNBC:

Beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb 4, NBC News will feature live coverage and real-time analysis of Pres. Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. MSNBC’s coverage will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie , joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, will lead network coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET.

and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent , joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent will lead network coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET. Additional correspondents, reporters and contributors will provide the latest reporting and analysis, including NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt and NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson from Capitol Hill, and NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker from the White House.

and NBC News chief White House correspondent from Capitol Hill, and NBC News White House correspondent from the White House. Plus, ahead of the address on Tuesday, Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The next morning, Guthrie will also anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital.

will also anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital. Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams , and Nicolle Wallace , will lead MSNBC’s special coverage of the State of the Union Address beginning at 8 p.m. ET, from the NBC News World Headquarters in New York City.

, and , will lead MSNBC’s special coverage of the State of the Union Address beginning at 8 p.m. ET, from the NBC News World Headquarters in New York City. MSNBC’s live in-depth analysis of the president’s address continues with coverage following the address at 11 p.m. ET until 2 a.m. ET.

NBCNews.com will livestream the address in its entirety. An audio-only version will be available live via TuneIn. MSNBC.com will provide analysis from MSNBC’s panel of anchors and experts throughout the night.

NBC News Now will kick off its special coverage of the address at 8 p.m. with a pre-address special followed by the NBC News Special Report led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie of the address and Democratic response.

NBCNews.com will also provide comprehensive coverage of the State of the Union address by a team of NBC News Digital politics reporters. In addition to real-time coverage, key articles include: What to Watch For by Jonathan Allen ahead of the address, and analysis by NBC News Digital White House reporter Shannon Pettypiece along with highlights, the full address transcript, the Democratic response and 2020 reactions by NBC News Digital writer Alex Seitz-Wald and national political reporter Sahil Kapur.

ahead of the address, and analysis by NBC News Digital White House reporter along with highlights, the full address transcript, the Democratic response and 2020 reactions by NBC News Digital writer and national political reporter Sahil Kapur. NBC News’ Stay Tuned, hosted by Savannah Sellers and Lawrence Jackson , will post live updates during the State of the Union and then provide coverage of the address and highlight key moments from the night’s events the following morning.

and , will post live updates during the State of the Union and then provide coverage of the address and highlight key moments from the night’s events the following morning. A special edition of The Chuck ToddCast with analysis from Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd will air the following day.

Noticias Telemundo:

A special program, Trump: The State of the Union, will air Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:55 p.m. ET, featuring Pres.Trump’s complete State of the Union Address and the Democratic Party’s response, both dubbed into Spanish. El Estado de la Nación will also be available across Noticias Telemundo digital platforms.

Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart will lead the coverage, which will feature commentary and analysis by Daniel Garza, Victoria DeFrancesco and Carmen Márquez.

Univision Noticias:

Univision’s special broadcast will feature the State of the Union Address in its entirety with simultaneous Spanish-language translation.

Live coverage will commence at 8:50 p.m. ET / 7:50 p.m. CT/5:50 p.m. PT on Univision Network, with live streaming on UnivisionNoticias.com, Univision’s mobile App., Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Univision’s streaming platform.

Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón will lead the coverage from the Univision News headquarters in Miami. Univision News anchor Félix de Bedout will be fact-checking President Trump’s speech.

will lead the coverage from the Univision News headquarters in Miami. Univision News anchor will be fact-checking President Trump’s speech. They will be joined by a panel, including former Democratic Representative for Illinois’s 4th District Luis Gutierrez and political analyst and former White House advisor Carlos Diaz-Rosillo .

and political analyst and former White House advisor . UnivisionNoticias.com will also provide in-depth coverage, analysis and fact-checking through its liveblog, including videos, articles, infographics and social media reports.

Comments