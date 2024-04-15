Here’s How the News Networks Are Covering Trump’s First Criminal Trial

On Monday, Donald Trump became the first former president in American history to stand trial in a criminal case. Although cameras aren’t allowed in the New York City courtroom, all of the major news outlets are finding ways to provide extensive coverage of this landmark event.

Jury selection began Monday morning for a trial that is expected to last between six to eight weeks. Trump is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who have said that they had extramarital affairs with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. (Trump has denied the affairs.)

Here is how the broadcast and cable networks are covering the historic trial:

ABC News/ABC News Live

ABC News’s coverage commenced at 9:04 a.m. ET with a special report covering Trump’s arrival at the Manhattan Criminal Court. Linsey Davis anchored the broadcast with correspondent and senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and legal news contributor Brian Buckmire providing live reports.

Katersky will continue to report on the trial from the courthouse, and additional coverage will be provided by national correspondent Trevor Ault, executive editorial producer John Santucci and legal news contributor Dan Abrams.

Olivia Rubin will file reports for ABC News Live. Rubin, Christiane Cordero and Perry Russom will also cover for ABNC NewsOne.

will file reports for ABC News Live. Rubin, and will also cover for ABNC NewsOne. ABC News Live began streaming its coverage at 8:30 a.m. ET and will provide live updates every day court is in session.

CBS News

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan are covering the latest developments from New York.

Reporter Graham Kates and campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman will continue to cover Trump's legal challenges, along with additional context from legal analyst Rikki Klieman.

CBS News New York anchor and reporter Alice Gainer is providing reports for WCBS-TV platforms, and CBS News Radio correspondent Matt Pieper will cover jury selection and opening statements.

CBS Newspath will supply CBS News entities with live exterior and hallway pictures from the Manhattan Criminal Court, as well as daily court sketches and edits of key moments throughout the trial's duration. Additionally, Newspath correspondents Naomi Ruchim and Jarred Hill provided packaged and live reports on the opening day of jury selection.

CNN

CNN’s linear coverage commenced at 9 a.m. ET with Jake Tapper and Laura Coates in Washington, D.C., Kaitlan Collins and Paula Reid in New York and Anderson Cooper in Israel. From 1 to 4 p.m. ET, Wolf Blitzer joined Coates in Washington, while Erin Burnett and Phil Mattingly joined Reid in New York.

Erica Hill and Jim Sciutto will lead CNN Max's streaming coverage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manhattan Criminal Court, with special coverage provided by anchors Becky Anderson, Rahel Solomon, Christiane Amanpour, Isa Soares and Richard Quest.

Fox News

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn and correspondent Nate Foy will provide live reports from outside the Manhattan Criminal Court, with additional producers relaying key moments from the proceedings to anchor teams from the courtroom or overflow room. Additional analysts and newsmakers will provide interviews as the trial continues.

Photos and video footage will be provided from press pools located at the courthouse entrances and hallways, as well as outside of Trump Tower.

MSNBC

José Díaz-Balart and Ana Cabrera anchored special MSNBC Reports coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage continued at Noon ET with Andrea Mitchell , Katy Tur and Chris Jansing at noon ET.

NBC News Correspondents Yasmin Vossoughian and Vaughn Hillyard reported from the courthouse exterior, while legal analyst Lisa Rubin will report from within the courtroom.

Ari Melber will lead Trump on Trial: New York v. Donald Trump, a special two-hour block of coverage from 6 to 8 p.m. ET. Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O'Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki will also appear.

NBC News/NBC News Now

Coverage began at 9:02 a.m. ET with an NBC News Special Report anchored by Today co-host Savannah Guthrie . Additional special reports will air as warranted.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Kristen Welker will provide outside-the-courthouse coverage from correspondents Dasha Burns, Laura Jarrett, Hillyard and Vossoughian. Senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson and Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake will provide additional reporting from New York and Washington, D.C., respectively.

Breaking news and other key developments will be streamed on NBC News Now.

Newsmax

Reporter Christina Thompson is providing live updates from inside the courtroom, while Jon Glasgow and Mike Carter are stationed outside for Newsmax and Newsmax2, respectively.

Newsmax has cameras at the Manhattan Criminal Court as well as Trump Tower to capture Trump's arrivals, departures and any statements the former president might provide.

NewsNation

National correspondents Dray Clark and Laura Ingle will be reporting live from the Manhattan Criminal Court, with additional reports from Brooke Shafer covering what testimony might be provided by potential witnesses.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Trump's daughter-in-law, was interviewed on NewsNation's AM show, Morning in America.

Noticias Univision

Live coverage from New York will be provided by reporters Blanca Rosa Vilchez, Peggy Carranza, Fabiola Galindo and Violeta Bastardo, who is also leading coverage for Univision's streaming platform ViX.

Criminal lawyer Roberto Ozuna, criminal attorney Robert Pelier, democratic analyst Jose Parra and conservative analyst Soledad Cedro will be among the expert guests providing commentary and insights.

, criminal attorney , democratic analyst and conservative analyst will be among the expert guests providing commentary and insights. Expect comprehensive coverage across multiple news shows, including Despierta America, Edición Digital, Primer Impacto, Noticiero Univision and Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna.

PBS NewsHour

NewsHour correspondent William Brangham will cover the trial from New York this week, with additional reporting and analysis provided by the rest of the NewsHour team and legal experts.

Scripps News

The Chris Nguyen -anchored show Trump on Trial will launch Monday and air weeknights from 7:30 to 8 p.m. ET. Additional analysis will be provided by correspondents Alex Miller, Ava-Joye Burnett and Michael Scotto , former assistant district attorney for Manhattan.

Additionally, Miller and Scotto will provide daily live updates from inside the courtroom, with sketches posted on-air and online.

Live coverage of the trial begins at 6 a.m. ET with Early Rush breakdowns of court proceedings continuing throughout the day.

Spectrum News