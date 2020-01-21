Here’s How News Networks Are Covering Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begins Tuesday afternoon, and as one might expect, the news networks are going all in when it comes to coverage of this historic event.

Here is each network’s plans:

ABC:

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , World News Tonight anchor David Muir , Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer , chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and contributors Kate Shaw and Melissa Murray will be part of ABC News impeachment trial coverage.

The special reports will air on the ABC TV network.

ABC News Live will have gavel-to-gavel streaming coverage of the trial, and ABCNews.com will have comprehensive coverage and live update pieces each day of the trial.

On Location will have the latest from Capitol Hill, including analysis and reaction, exclusively for Facebook viewers.

FiveThirtyEight ’s coverage of the trial will include a preview piece, live blog, analysis after each trial day and the latest from its impeachment poll with Ipsos. FiveThirtyEight’s impeachment poll tracker also continues to monitor public opinion.

ABC News Radio coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky with reporting by correspondent Karen Travers at the White House and a team of political and legal experts and analysts. It will provide one-minute Status Reports at least twice an hour and Instant Specials as news warrants. ABC News' daily news podcast Start Here and its political podcasts Powerhouse Politics and The Investigation, will also closely cover the trial.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage from Capitol Hill every day of the trial. Correspondents Mona Kosar Abdi, Ines De La Cuetara, Elizabeth Hur, Serena Marshall, Rachel Scott, and Megan Tevrizian will be reporting on the trial.

ABC News political director Rick Klein will provide analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS / CBSN:

CBS News will broadcast Special Reports each day of the Senate impeachment trial, led by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Joining O’Donnell for the CBS News Special Reports will be chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes from Capitol Hill, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan , chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett , White House correspondents Paula Reid , Ben Tracy , and Weijia Jiang , and additional CBS News correspondents.

As the trial begins, the CBS News Special Reports will also draw from the robust experience of 60 Minutes correspondents Lesley Stahl and John Dickerson who join with historical perspective and analysis.

CBS News contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle will also provide analysis of the proceedings.

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil will preview each day's proceedings and feature reporting from CBS News' team of Washington correspondents.

, , and will preview each day’s proceedings and feature reporting from CBS News’ team of Washington correspondents. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 free streaming news service, will stream wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment trial with analysis leading up to and at the conclusion of each trial day.

CBSN will stream special editions of Red and Blue each night featuring reporting and analysis from CBS News correspondents and contributors.

Follow CBS News’ live updating coverage of the Senate impeachment trial at cbsnews.com/impeachment. The live blog features the latest insight and analysis from CBS News correspondents and will also be the Network’s one-stop destination for its multiplatform coverage of the trial each day.

CNN:

In addition to live reporting and analysis across CNN Digital platforms, CNN will be live streaming this week’s Senate impeachment trial live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, to CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

C-SPAN:

Live coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1pm ET on C-SPAN2 – which is dedicated to live gavel-to-gavel uninterrupted coverage of the Senate floor.

Online/archived video will live here: https://www.c-span.org/impeachment/

Fox News:

FNC will present live wall-to-wall coverage surrounding the United States Senate’s impeachment trial of Pres. Trump, beginning in earnest on Tuesday.

FNC’s special programming will cover the Senate trial gavel to gavel each day.

Leading coverage from Washington, D.C. will be FNC’s chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier , alongside Martha MacCallum , anchor of The Story.

Contributions to the live coverage will also be provided by Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace in the nation's capital, with The Daily Briefing's Dana Perino and political analyst Juan Williams joining from New York.

FNC contributor Andrew McCarthy (former Assistant United States Attorney) will offer constitutional expertise and legal analysis.

Additionally, at the start of the Senate trial in earnest on Tuesday and through Wednesday, FNC will offer all Fox affiliates coverage from Washington by FNC's Bill Hemmer, anchor of Bill Hemmer Reports.

, anchor of Bill Hemmer Reports. Stations can also livestream Hemmer’s coverage on digital and social platforms without interrupting their regularly scheduled programming.

NBC/MSNBC:

Beginning Tuesday, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor special reports for the NBC TV network, joined by Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell and NBC News teams at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

MSNBC impeachment coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET, with Morning Joe.

Special pre-trial coverage live from NBC News World Headquarters in New York kicks off at 9 a.m. ET with Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and continues with MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber at 10 a.m. ET.

The 11th Hour's Brian Williams and Deadline: White House's Nicolle Wallace will anchor MSNBC's rolling coverage throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Hardball's Chris Matthews will provide analysis during Tuesday's special coverage.

will provide analysis during Tuesday’s special coverage. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, and in the days that follow, Matthews will anchor pre-trial coverage at 11 a.m. ET, with Williams and Wallace co-hosting impeachment trial coverage starting at noon ET.

Garrett Haake , NBC News and MSNBC Correspondent, will provide a deep dive on the seven managers, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will prosecute the case against President Trump.

Steve Kornacki, NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent, will analyze the key votes and voices in the Senate contributing to the trial.

Katy Tur, MSNBC anchor, will be live from Iowa to report on the impact the impeachment trial is having on the 2020 Democratic candidates and the campaign trail with less than two weeks to go until the first vote.

, MSNBC anchor, will be live from Iowa to report on the impact the impeachment trial is having on the 2020 Democratic candidates and the campaign trail with less than two weeks to go until the first vote. Ari Melber will explain the legal arguments from both sides of the case, in addition to anchoring an hour of special coverage daily.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and MSNBC anchor , will provide important historical context, comparing the precedent of 1999 with fresh reporting from the current impeachment trial.

Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent, will fact check every moment of the day's impeachment news.

Peter Alexander, Hallie Jackson, and Kristen Welker of the NBC News White House Unit will report on the latest tactics and strategies of White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Pres. Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

NBC News and MSNBC Road Warriors Vaughn Hillyard, Chris Jansing, Trymaine Lee and Jacob Soboroff along with MSNBC anchor and NBC News senior business Correspondent Stephanie Ruhle will travel throughout the country to monitor the sentiment of voters in five swing states.

Live in-depth coverage and analysis of the Senate impeachment trial continues Saturday with AM Joy's Joy Reid and MSNBC Anchor Ali Velshi.

and MSNBC Anchor . As the Senate impeachment trial continues, NBC News’ Article II: Inside Impeachment podcast, hosted by Steve Kornacki, will continue to release episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

PBS:

On PBS, Judy Woodruff will anchor alongside Lisa Desjardins, Yamiche Alcindor, and others, starting at 12:30 pm ET.

