How CNN’s New Saturday Shows Rated in Their Respective Debuts

CNN launched three new shows on Saturday, Nov. 4 — First of All With Victor Blackwell (8 a.m. ET), The Chris Wallace Show (10 a.m. ET) and The Amanpour Hour (11 a.m.). The trio joined Smerconish (9 a.m. ET) in the network’s new Saturday morning lineup.

Interestingly, each show landed in the top five-rated offerings on the network among Adults 25-54.

Here’s the cable news timeslot performance breakdown:

8 a.m. ET CNN MSNBC Fox News • A25-54: 105,000 66,000 136,000 • Total Viewers: 507,000 558,000 1,331,000

The debut of First of All ranked second at 8 a.m. among Adults 25-54, but third in total viewers. The Katie Phang Show usually airs Saturdays at 8 a.m. on MSNBC. However, she was given the day off and Jonathan Capehart hosted an additional hour of The Saturday Show — which finished third in the demo and second in total viewers. And as expected, over on Fox News, the 8 a.m. hour of Fox & Friends Weekend averaged 136,000 Adults 25-54 and doubled CNN’s performance with an average of 1.33 million total viewers. That’s No. 1 in the timeslot.

CNN saw +11% growth in A25-54 viewers and +4% in total viewers in the timeslot versus the week prior, +72% in A25-54 viewers and +43% growth in total viewers in the timeslot from a year ago.

10 a.m. ET CNN MSNBC Fox News • A25-54: 122,000 94,000 162,000 • Total Viewers: 620,000 708,000 1,304,000

The CNN premiere of The Chris Wallace Show came second in the key demo and third in total viewers at 10 a.m. ET. MSNBC’s Velshi took third in the demo but second in total viewers at 10 a.m. Fox News’ Cavuto Live finished No. 1 at 10 a.m. in all measurements and doubled CNN’s average total audience.

At 10 a.m. ET, CNN saw +9% growth in A25-54 viewers but a -30% drop in total viewers relative to the week prior; +126% growth in A25-54 viewing and +57% growth in total viewers in the timeslot from a year ago.

11 a.m. ET CNN MSNBC Fox News • A25-54: 122,000 92,000 132,000 • Total Viewers: 538,000 711,000 1,086,000

At 11 a.m. ET, the premiere of The Amanpour Hour held on to The Chris Wallace Show’s A25-54 audience, but lost a chunk of total viewers. The program finished second in the A25-54 demo ahead of the second hour of MSNBC’s Velshi. However, the program finished behind both MSNBC and Fox News (hour No. 2 of Cavuto Live) in total viewers — similar to CNN’s finish in the other Saturday morning timeslots.

CNN saw +7% growth in A25-54 viewers but a -25% decline in total viewers in the timeslot from the week prior; +77% growth in A25-54 viewer and +24% in total viewers in the timeslot from a year ago.