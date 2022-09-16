Here’s How U.S. TV News Is Covering the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

U.S. television news outlets are dispatching their international and American-based journalists to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on Monday in London. The late Queen’s son and heir King Charles III will be joined by the rest of the royal family and leaders from across the world for the funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth II — Britain’s longest-reigning monarch whose rule spanned seven decades — passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Below are the network’s respective coverage plans. We’ll update this post as we receive additional information from the various outlets.

ABC:

ABC News will present special coverage of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 19, on ABC.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will lead coverage from London.

and Good Morning America co-anchor will lead coverage from London. Muir and Roberts will be joined by ABC News’ correspondents and contributors, including GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ; chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell ; chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega ; senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts; Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang ; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; foreign correspondent James Longman ; correspondents Maggie Rulli, Lama Hasan and Britt Clennett ; contributors Robert Jobson , Victoria Murphy , Omid Scobie and Andrew Morton; Ailsa Anderson , former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II; and Peter Westmacott , the former deputy private secretary to King Charles III.

and ; chief foreign correspondent ; chief White House correspondent ; senior national affairs correspondent Nightline co-anchor ; senior national correspondent foreign correspondent ; correspondents and ; contributors , , and , former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II; and , the former deputy private secretary to King Charles III. Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from London on Monday. GMA3: What You Need to Know will also originate from London on Monday, with Holmes and Robach anchoring the program following coverage of the queen’s funeral.

ABC News Live will have coverage throughout the weekend, capturing the moments and events ahead of the state funeral. Anchors Diane Macedo and Kyra Phillips will anchor throughout the day on Monday. The queen’s funeral will also be available to stream on ABC News Live.

and will anchor throughout the day on Monday. The queen’s funeral will also be available to stream on ABC News Live. ABC News Digital will continue its blog and stories over the weekend and on Monday, detailing the moments and events surrounding the queen’s funeral. “GMA” Digital will have stories on what to expect and what to know about the state funeral on Monday.

ABC News Radio will have live anchored coverage of the funeral, led by correspondent Aaron Katersky at Westminster Abbey, with correspondent Tom Rivers , multiplatform reporter Ines De La Cuetara , reporter Patrick Reevell and People Magazine senior royals editor Michelle Tauber . ABC News Radio will offer status reports to all stations throughout the day, as well as two-ways with reporters and experts during morning and afternoon drives.

will have live anchored coverage of the funeral, led by correspondent at Westminster Abbey, with correspondent , multiplatform reporter , reporter and People Magazine senior royals editor . ABC News Radio will offer status reports to all stations throughout the day, as well as two-ways with reporters and experts during morning and afternoon drives. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will feature special coverage of the queen’s funeral, covering the sights and sounds with ABC News correspondents in London.

, will feature special coverage of the queen’s funeral, covering the sights and sounds with ABC News correspondents in London. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live from London with multiplatform reporters De La Cuetara and Faith Abubey. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS:

On Monday, Sept. 19, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King and CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report live from London for coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The special coverage will air on CBS TV and live stream on the CBS News Streaming Network.

and CBS Evening News anchor will anchor a CBS News Special Report live from London for coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The special coverage will air on CBS TV and live stream on the CBS News Streaming Network. CBS News’ special coverage will also feature CBS News Royal Contributor’s Tina Brown , Julian Payne , Roya Nikkhah , Amanda Foreman , and former BBC Royal Correspondent Wesley Kerr .

, , , , and former BBC Royal Correspondent . CBS Streaming anchor and correspondent Vladimir Duthiers will co-anchor a special edition of CBS News Live from 9-11 a.m. ET from London with CBS News Streaming anchor Anne-Marie Green in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

CNBC:

On Monday, Sept. 19, coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on CNBC’s Business Day programming throughout the day.

CNBC Correspondent Valerie Castro and Contributor Wilfred Frost will be in London reporting on the services for The News with Shepard Smith at 7 p.m. ET.

CNN:

Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper will be live from London for CNN’s special live coverage of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 beginning at 5 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Christiane Amanpour, Max Foster and Richard Quest in London.

and will be live from London for CNN’s special live coverage of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 beginning at 5 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. They will be joined by and in London. Don Lemon, fresh off his extended coverage of the Queen’s death, will offer perspective from New York.

fresh off his extended coverage of the Queen’s death, will offer perspective from New York. As the Royal family, heads of state and mourners arrive for the historic state funeral of the Queen, CNN will have reporters throughout London, including at Westminster Abbey and along the procession route, as well as at Windsor Castle.

Nada Bashir, Matthew Chance, Bianca Nobilo, Nic Robertson, Isa Soares, Anna Stewart and Clarissa Ward will provide minute-by-minute updates on the ground, while Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley will offer their unique perspectives from New York.

and will provide minute-by-minute updates on the ground, while and will offer their unique perspectives from New York. CNN Royal Historian Kate Williams, CNN Royal Commentator Sally Bedell Smith and CNN Contributor Trisha Goddard will contribute to CNN’s special live coverage with their expert analysis and insights.

C-SPAN

The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be available on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, http://C-SPAN.org and the free C-SPAN Now app on Monday, Sept. 19 beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Fox News:

Fox News Channel executive editor and anchor of The Story Martha MacCallum will continue lead of the network’s coverage live from London.

will continue lead of the network’s coverage live from London. Beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, FNC will present live special coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings pre-empting Fox & Friends through 9 a.m. ET.

Anchoring from The Canada Gate at Buckingham Palace, MacCallum will be joined by Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and TalkTV’s Uncensored host Piers Morgan.

and TalkTV’s Uncensored host Live reporting and contributions will also be provided from London across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming by FNC correspondents Greg Palkot, Amy Kellogg, Jonathan Hunt, and Alex Hogan .

and . Fox News Digital will share updates in a live blog on FoxNews.com, while Fox News Audio will also provide coverage across all platforms, including Fox News Headlines 24/7, the Fox News Hourly Update Podcast and Fox News Radio affiliates nationwide.

Fox News Media’s overseas subscription streaming service Fox News International (FNI) will also carry all coverage live through the funeral on Monday. FNI is available in 44 countries worldwide, including Great Britain, via iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV-connected devices.

Additionally, Fox Nation’s new content surrounding the historic news event includes Queen Elizabeth II: For the Love of Country, and documentaries entitled Fox Nation 101: British Monarchy and Who is Prince Charles?

MSNBC:

MSNBC will provide live special coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II live from London on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at 3 a.m. ET.

Beginning at 3 a.m. ET, Chris Jansing will anchor special coverage live from London.

will anchor special coverage live from London. At 5 a.m. ET, co-hosts Joe Scarborough , Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist , joined by Katty Kay , will anchor a special edition of Morning Joe from London.

, and , joined by , will anchor a special edition of Morning Joe from London. Beginning at 10 a.m. ET, Andrea Mitchell , Katy Tur and Chris Jansing continue special coverage through the end of the services.

, and continue special coverage through the end of the services. In advance of the services, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel will anchor a special program, The Constant Queen, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET.

will anchor a special program, The Constant Queen, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. The one-hour special will examine how people in the United Kingdom are processing the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the power she wielded during her decades on the throne. The special will also feature an interview with former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair on the Queen’s approach to politics and will look at the future of the royal family with King Charles III now at the helm.

NBC:

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt will anchor special live coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET.

and will anchor special live coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, Holt will anchor that evening’s NBC Nightly News live from London at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

Anchoring from Westminster Abbey in London they will be joined by NBC News anchors, correspondents from across the UK, including: Tom Llamas, Keir Simmons, Kelly Cobiella and Molly Hunter , as well as contributors Wilfred Frost, Daisy McAndrew and Andrew Roberts .

and , as well as contributors . TODAY.com and NBCNews.com will live stream the network’s special coverage, along with NBC News Now and Today All Day.

Spectrum News:

Spectrum News will air special live coverage of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 19.

Spectrum News NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan will lead coverage, alongside NY1’s Bob Hardt, Jamie Stelter, and Roger Clark and Spectrum News national news anchor Sharon Tazewell from New York.

will lead coverage, alongside NY1’s and and Spectrum News national news anchor from New York. Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Julia Benbrook will join coverage from Washington, D.C., and national news anchor Annika Pergament will be live from London.

Telemundo: