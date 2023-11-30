Here Are Top-Rated Cable News Shows of November 2023

The final Nielsen live plus same day data for November 2023 has arrived, and Fox’s panel talk news show The Five averaged more viewers than any other cable news program for the month — more than 2.87 million at 5 p.m. That’s down from October (three million), but up from September (2.675 million).

Fox News is home to 90 of the 100 most-watched cable news telecasts, and eight of the 10 most-watched cable news shows, including the top six for November. MSNBC has the other two top 10 cable news shows for the month. In fact, Fox News and MSNBC are home to the 28-most-watched cable news shows in November.

Here are the 10 most-watched daily cable news shows for November 2023, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Fox News | 5 p.m. /The Five: 2,874,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 8 p.m. /Jesse Watters Primetime: 2,566,000 / 12 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m./ Hannity: 2,254,000 / 11 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 2,176,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 2,146,000 / 15 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 1,946,000 / 17 telecasts MSNBC | 6 p.m. / The Beat With Ari Melber: 1,656,000 / telecasts MSNBC | 4-6 p.m. / Deadline: White House: 1,650,000 / telecasts Fox News | 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m. / America’s Newsroom: 1,628,000 / 36 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 1,597,000 / 18 telecasts

How about the top cable news shows among Adults 25-54? After all, this is a demographic that advertisers of TV news still focus their ad dollars on.

Gutfeld! took first place in the A25-54 demographic this past month, averaging 277,000 viewers from the demo. Jesse Watters Primetime (273,000) is No. 2, finishing ahead of The Five (270,000). The 12 most-watched cable news shows among Adults 25-54 in November are Fox News shows. The highest-rated non-Fox News show in the demo this past month was MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber (166,000 at 6 p.m.).

Concerning CNN, at 10 p.m., CNN Newsnight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live at 11 p.m. were the only cable news programs in their hours to grow year-over-year among adults 25-54 vs. November 2022. Newsnight averaged 123,000 A25-54 viewers (CNN Tonight averaged 120,000 in the hour in Nov. 2022), while Laura Coates Live averaged 98,000 demo viewers at 11 p.m. (CNN averaged 92,000 demo viewers in Nov. 2022).

Below are the top 10 daily cable news shows in the key demo for November ’23, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Fox News | 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 277,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 8 p.m. / Jesse Watters Primetime: 273,000 / 12 telecasts Fox News | 5 p.m. / The Five: 270,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m. / Hannity: 260,000 / 11 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 221,000 / 15 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 212,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 11 a.m. / The Faulkner Focus: 203,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m. / America’s Newsroom: 194,000 / 36 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 193,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 11 p.m. / Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher: 180,000 / 17 telecasts

Below, the full cable news program rankers for the month of November 2023. The first ranker is programming sorted by most to fewest average total viewers, and the second is sorted by most to fewest Adults 25-54. Excluded from the rankings are repeats, specials, and shows with fewer than 10 telecasts.

November 2023 Cable News Program Ranker (Total Viewers/Adults 25-54)