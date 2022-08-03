Here Are Top-Rated Cable News Shows for July ’22

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month at No. 1 in average total viewers, averaging 3.21 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during the month of July 2022. That’s now seven out of the past eight months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime programming. The Five also averaged the second-largest A25-54 audience on cable news (410,000), according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.

Tucker Carlson Tonight remains the top cable news show among adults 25-54. In July, the 8 p.m. opinion news-talk show averaged 482,000 viewers from the demo and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m., the latter of which is No. 2 in cable news.

The 7 p.m. Jesse Watters Primetime was the third-most-watched cable news show in June (2.64 million), edging the 9 p.m. edition of Hannity (2.53 million), with MSNBC’s now-weekly edition of The Rachel Maddow Show (2.39 million) rounding out the top five in average total viewers for July 2022.

All in all, Fox News Channel is home to the top four cable news shows in total viewers—and the top seven cable news shows among adults 25-54 for the month of July.

The Lead with Jake Tapper was CNN’s most-watched show in July (No. 25 overall), while Anderson Cooper 360 remained the network’s go-to offering among adults 25-54 ( 171,000 , No. 17).

Here are the 10 most-watched cable news shows for June 2022, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Fox News | 5 p.m. /The Five: 3,212,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 8 p.m. / Tucker Carlson Tonight: 3,103,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m./ Jesse Watters Primetime: 2,636,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m./ Hannity: 2,530,000 / 18 telecasts MSNBC | 9 p.m./The Rachel Maddow Show: 2,391,000 / 4 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 2,267,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m./The Ingraham Angle: 2,130,000 / 29 telecasts Fox News | 11 p.m./Gutfeld! : 1,964,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 1,715,000 / 24 telecasts Fox News | 9-10 a.m.,10-11 a.m./America’s Newsroom: 1,558,000 / 48 telecasts

Below, the cable news show ranker that’s sorted by most to fewest average total viewers:

July ’22 (Total Viewers)

How about the top cable news shows among adults 25-54? After all, this is a demographic that advertisers of TV news traditionally focus their ad dollars on.

After Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five, Hannity averaged more adults 25-54 than Jesse Watters Primetime (343,000 vs. 330,000) with Gutfeld! (326,000) rounding out the top five cable news shows among the ad-friendly demo.

Fox News had the top seven shows on cable news among adults 25-54 this past month. The once-weekly The Rachel Maddow Show rose two spots to No. 8 with a 230,000 A25-54 average.

Here are the top 10 cable news shows among adults 25-54 for July ’22, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen:

Fox News| 8 p.m./ Tucker Carlson Tonight: 482,000 / 22 telecasts Fox News | 5 p.m. / The Five: 410,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m. / Hannity: 343,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m. / Jesse Watters Primetime: 330,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 11 p.m./Gutfeld!: 326,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m./The Ingraham Angle: 305,000 / 20 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 296,000 / 23 telecasts MSNBC | 9 p.m. / The Rachel Maddow Show: 230,000 / 4 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m./Outnumbered: 224,000 / 24 telecasts Fox News | 9-10 a.m.,10-11 a.m./America’s Newsroom: 212,000 / 48 telecasts

Below, the full cable news program ranker sorted by most to fewest adults 25-54:

July ’22 (Adults 25-54)