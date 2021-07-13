Here Are the TV News Shows Being Nominated for Primetime Emmys

Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, and CNN earned a quartet of nominations.

CNN’s top-rated new original series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and long-running series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, while Sterling K. Brown earned a nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand.

HBO/HBO Max led the way among all networks/platforms with 130 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, while The Walt Disney Company earned more nominations than any other media company (146).

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET CBS and Paramount+.