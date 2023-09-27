Here Are the Top-Rated Daily Cable News Shows of September 2023

The final Nielsen live plus same day data for September 2023 has arrived, and surprise, surprise, Fox’s panel talk news show The Five averaged more viewers than any other cable news program for the month — 2.675 million viewers at 5 p.m.
Fox News is home to six of the 10 most-watched cable news shows, including the top six for September 2023. MSNBC has the other four top 10 cable news shows for August.
In fact, Fox News and MSNBC are home to the 29 most-watched cable news shows in August. No. 30 is CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, averaging 706,000 total viewers at 8 p.m.
Here are the 10 most-watched cable news shows for September 2023, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.
- Fox News | 5 p.m. /The Five: 2,675,000 / 18 telecasts
- Fox News | 8 p.m. /Jesse Watters Primetime: 2,336,000 / 17 telecasts
- Fox News | 9 p.m./ Hannity: 2,118,000 / 14 telecasts
- Fox News | 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 1,910,000 / 18 telecasts
- Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report With Bret Baier: 1,837,000 / 19 telecasts
- Fox News | 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 1,835,000 / 16 telecasts
- MSNBC | 10 p.m. / The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell: 1,693,000 / 18 telecasts
- MSNBC | 4-6 p.m. / Deadline: White House With Nicolle Wallace: 1,541,000 / 19 telecasts
- MSNBC | 6 p.m. / The Beat With Ari Melber: 1,533,000 / 20 telecasts
- MSNBC | 9 p.m. / Alex Wagner Tonight: 1,447,000 / 15 telecasts
Sept. 2023 Cable News Program Ranker
How about the top cable news shows among Adults 25-54? After all, this is a demographic that advertisers of TV news still focus their ad dollars on.
The Five took place in the A25-54 demographic this past month, averaging 282,000 A25-54 viewers. In fact, nine of the 10 most-watched cable news shows among Adults 25-54 call Fox News home. The highest-rated non-Fox News show to crack the top 10 this past month was MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes, averaging 155,000 at 8 p.m.
Below are the top 10 cable news shows in the key demo for September ’23, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.
- Fox News | 5 p.m. / The Five: 282,000 / 18 telecasts
- Fox News | 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 263,000 / 18 telecasts
- Fox News | 8 p.m. / Jesse Watters Primetime: 235,000 / 17 telecasts
- Fox News | 9 p.m. / Hannity: 235,000 / 14 telecasts
- Fox News | 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 183,000 / 16 telecasts
- Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report With Bret Baier: 180,000 / 19 telecasts
- Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 177,000 / 19 telecasts
- Fox News | 11 a.m. / The Faulkner Focus: 166,000 / 19 telecasts
- Fox News | 9-10, 10-11 a.m. / America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino: 158,000 / 39 telecasts
- MSNBC | 8 p.m. / All In With Chris Hayes: 155,000 / 20 telecasts