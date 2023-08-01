Here Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for July 2023

Fox News reshuffled weekday primetime lineup went into effect on July 17, and promptly gave the network a Nielsen ratings boost. However, it’s a program outside of primetime that continues to attract the largest audience on cable news: The Five.

Fox’s panel talk news show averaged 254,000 Adults 25-54 and 2.59 million total viewers during the month of July, No. 1 on cable news in the aforementioned audience measurements for the third consecutive month.

Jesse Watters Primetime is cable news’ second most-watched program for the second consecutive month, averaging 2.25 million in July. Watters is followed by Hannity (2.16 million at 9 p.m.), The Ingraham Angle (1.82 million at 10 and 7 p.m.), with Gutfeld! (1.75 million at 11 and 10 p.m.) rounding out the top five for July 2023.

Fox News is home to 92 of the 110 most watched cable news telecasts, eight of the 10 most-watched cable news shows in July, including the top six (Special Report with Bret Baier averaged 1.74 million at 6 p.m.).

MSNBC has the seventh and ninth most-watched cable news shows for July. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell averaged 1.53 million at 10 p.m., No. 7 overall, while Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace averaged 1.44 million from 4-6 p.m., No. 9 overall.

Fox News also has No. 8 (Outnumbered, 1.445 million at Noon) and No. 10 (The Faulkner Focus, 1.35 million at 11 a.m.).

Fox News and MSNBC are home to the 26 most-watched cable news shows in June. Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s most-watched show in July, averaging only 674,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. That’s No. 27 overall on cable news.

Here are the 10 most-watched cable news shows for July 2023, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Fox News | 5 p.m. /The Five: 2,591,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m., 8 p.m. /Jesse Watters Primetime: 2,248,000 / 19 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m./ Hannity: 2,161,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m., 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 1,817,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 11 p,m., 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 1,747,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 1,743,000 / 23 telecasts MSNBC | 10 p.m. / The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell: 1,528,000 / 22 Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 1,445,000 / 23 telecasts MSNBC | 4-6 p.m. / Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace: 1,436,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 11 a.m. / The Faulkner Focus: 1,348,000 / 23 telecasts

How about the top cable news shows among Adults 25-54? After all, this is a demographic that advertisers of TV news still focus their ad dollars on.

After The Five, Gutfeld! (234,000) finishes second. The comedy program is followed by Hannity (201,000) taking third place, Jesse Watters Primetime (197,000) and The Ingraham Angle (178,000) rounding out the top five in July among the demo.

Fox News has the top nine shows on cable news among Adults 25-54 after securing the top six the month before.

The Last Word is MSNBC’s top show among Adults 25-54 (138,000) in July, coming in at No. 10 overall. After making history in the 8 p.m. hour this past June, MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes this time came up short to its 8 p.m. Fox News competition in July, averaging 136,000 in the demo.

Last but not least, AC360 is CNN’s top show among Adults 25-54 for July (121,000), No. 21 across all of cable news.

Here are the top 10 cable news shows in the key demo for July ’23, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen:

Fox News | 5 p.m. / The Five: 254,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 11 p.m., 10 p.m. / Gutfeld!: 234,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m. / Hannity: 201,000 / 17 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m., 8 p.m. / Jesse Watters Primetime: 197,000 / 19 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m., 7 p.m. / The Ingraham Angle: 178,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 171,000 / telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 164,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 11 a.m. / The Faulkner Focus: 160,000 / 23 telecasts Fox News | 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m./ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino : 151,000 / 46 telecasts MSNBC | 10 p.m. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell: 138,000 / 22 telecasts

