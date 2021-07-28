Here Are Most-Watched Cable Networks of July 2021

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Fox News Channel was the most-watched basic cable network in July, averaging 2.12 million total viewers in primetime and 1.19 million in total day.

No other cable net managed to average more than 1 million viewers in total day, or 2 million in primetime.

Relative to the prior month (June), Fox News was flat in average total prime time audience, and gained +1% in adults 25-54 during primetime. In total day, Fox gained +1% in average total viewers, and +3% in adults 25-54.

MSNBC remained the second-most-watched network on basic cable. The network also stayed flat in average total prime time viewers, while gaining +1% in total day viewers from June. Despite coming up short to CNN in they key A25-54 demo, MSNBC grew its primetime demo audience by +1% and grew +4% in the total day demo from June.

Speaking of CNN, the network ranked No. 7 in average total primetime viewers, and No. 4 in average total day viewers for the month of July. Compared to the prior month, CNN grew its average total primetime audience by +7% and saw +6% growth among the primetime demo. The network also posted month-to-month growth in total viewers in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart (+3%), but actually shed adults 25-54 in that daypart (-6%).

HGTV was the third-most-watched basic cable network in July, followed by TNT and ESPN (driven by NBA playoffs coverage), Hallmark Channel, CNN, History, TLC and USA round out the top 10 for July in average total prime time audience.

Fox News, MSNBC, HGTV, CNN, ESPN, Hallmark Channel, ID, TNT, USA and Food Network round out the top 10 for July in average total day audience.

July ’21 basic cable network ranker (Total Viewers)