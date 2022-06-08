Here Are Coverage Plans for the Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

On Thursday, June 9, a variety of national TV outlets will offer viewers in-depth, multiplatform live coverage of the first public hearing held by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This bipartisan group of lawmakers has spent nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the events that led up to it — interviewing hundreds of witnesses, analyzing thousands of hours of video footage and tons of documents.

The first hearing will be televised on Thursday live and in primetime. Below is a network-by-network coverage breakdown of that hearing.

ABC:

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead Thursday primetime coverage at 8 p.m. EDT, alongside chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott .

will lead Thursday primetime coverage at 8 p.m. EDT, alongside chief Washington correspondent , chief global affairs correspondent , chief justice correspondent and congressional correspondent . Following the hearing, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will lead coverage on the 24/7 streaming channel, with live reports from White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and multiplatform reporter Alex Presha .

will lead coverage on the 24/7 streaming channel, with live reports from White House correspondent and multiplatform reporter . ABC News Digital will provide a preview of what to expect from each hearing, profiles of key witnesses, a live blog as the hearings occur, as well as key takeaways and analysis of the political impact. FiveThirtyEight will look at past congressional hearings and—next week—will explore the social network and ties of those who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attacks.

ABC News Radio will provide live coverage of the hearings, anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, with correspondent Karen Travers in Washington, D.C. and other experts. Status reports will be offered to affiliates during the hearings, as well as analysis from experts.

CBS:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News special report on Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS TV, with coverage also being simulcast on CBS News Streaming—with all CBS News broadcasts and platforms delivering coverage around the hearing.

will anchor a CBS News special report on Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS TV, with coverage also being simulcast on CBS News Streaming—with all CBS News broadcasts and platforms delivering coverage around the hearing. Joining O’Donnell will be CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson , CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa , CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes , CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues , who reported from the U.S. Capitol grounds as violence erupted on Jan. 6, CBS News congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane .

, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent , CBS News chief White House correspondent , CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent , who reported from the U.S. Capitol grounds as violence erupted on Jan. 6, CBS News congressional correspondents and . CBS News Radio will provide live coverage of the hearings with White House correspondent Steven Portnoy , CBS News Radio correspondent Steve Dorsey , who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, and political analyst Leonard Steinhorn .

, CBS News Radio correspondent , who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, and political analyst . CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings starting Thursday morning. Correspondents Debra Alfarone, Natalie Brand and Skyler Henry will offer the latest reporting to CBS’ 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world. CBS-owned stations will also be carrying CBS News’ coverage across their local platforms.

CNBC:

Shepard Smith will provide coverage the first night of the hearings, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The program will also provide coverage the last night of the hearings.

will provide coverage the first night of the hearings, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The program will also provide coverage the last night of the hearings. The CNBC.com Politics team will live blog the latest news out of the hearings.

The network’s on-air coverage of the hearings will also stream live on CNBC.com.

CNN:

Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor special coverage from DC, starting at 7 p.m. ET with analysis from Dana Bash, Abby Phillip , John King , Chris Wallace , Jamie Gangel , Gloria Borger and Laura Coates .

and will anchor special coverage from DC, starting at 7 p.m. ET with analysis from , , , , and . Additionally, Manu Raju and Ryan Nobles will report live from Capitol Hill and Kaitlan Collins will report live, covering President Biden from Los Angeles throughout the evening.

and will report live from Capitol Hill and will report live, covering President Biden from Los Angeles throughout the evening. CNN’s special coverage will resume after the hearing for additional analysis and Don Lemon will anchor the network’s late-night coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET.

will anchor the network’s late-night coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET. CNN’s coverage of the January 6 committee hearings will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available.

C-SPAN:

The House January 6 Committee will hold its first hearing with public testimony on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The hearing will be live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

Fox Business/Fox News:

Jan. 6 Committee hearing coverage starts at 8 p.m. with Bret Baier along with Martha MacCallum co-anchoring live from Washington, DC on Fox Business Network, not Fox News.

along with co-anchoring live from Washington, DC on Fox Business Network, not Fox News. The coverage will be offered to Fox TV affiliates across any of their platforms, as well as live streamed on Fox News Digital for free, without authentication and live streamed on Fox Nation.

Fox News will cover portions of the hearings in primetime, but has declined to broadcast the event live in its entirety.

At 11 p.m. ET, Fox News @ Night anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will anchor a two-hour live special joined by Baier and MacCallum for analysis of the hearings through 1 a.m. ET, pre-empting Gutfeld!

will anchor a two-hour live special joined by Baier and MacCallum for analysis of the hearings through 1 a.m. ET, pre-empting Gutfeld! Fox News Audio will present live coverage of the hearings in full beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

MSNBC:

Beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow , Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid will lead live special coverage of the primetime hearings joined by Chris Hayes , Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber.

, and will lead live special coverage of the primetime hearings joined by , and Immediately following, Stephanie Ruhle will pick up coverage for a special edition of The 11th Hour.

will pick up coverage for a special edition of The 11th Hour. NBC News chief Washington correspondent and MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell , NBC News senior Washington correspondent and MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur will lead special coverage of daytime hearings live from Washington D.C.

, NBC News senior Washington correspondent and MSNBC anchor and MSNBC anchor will lead special coverage of daytime hearings live from Washington D.C. Live coverage will continue with MSNBC Reports anchored by José Díaz-Balart and Chris Jansing .

and . MSNBC chief legal correspondent and The Beat host Ari Melber will join special coverage throughout the hearings to provide the latest analysis and insight.

will join special coverage throughout the hearings to provide the latest analysis and insight. Sen. Claire McCaskill , Fmr. U.S. Senator, MSNBC Political Analyst; Michael Steele , Fmr. RNC Chairman, MSNBC Political Analyst

, Fmr. U.S. Senator, MSNBC Political Analyst; , Fmr. RNC Chairman, MSNBC Political Analyst Harry Dunn, Capitol Police Officer; Daniel Goldman, Fmr. House Impeachment Inquiry Majority Counsel, Fmr. Director of Investigations, House Intel. Committee; Rep. Adam Schiff, Congressman & Chairman of House Intelligence Committee; Neal Katyal, Fmr. Acting Solicitor General, MSNBC Legal Analyst will all provide analysis and commentary throughout the day and evening.

Newsmax:

Newsmax will provide live coverage of the House Jan. 6 select committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

For months, a special committee created by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats have been conducting a probe of the riot that besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt will anchor Newsmax’s live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and expected to end about 9:30 p.m.

will anchor Newsmax’s live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and expected to end about 9:30 p.m. Analysts are expected to include former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker , Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz , attorney for former President Trump Alina Habba and attorney Ameer Benno .

, Harvard law professor emeritus , attorney for former President Trump and attorney . In a statement, Newsmax said, “This is an important news event and the reason Newsmax will carry it live, but it will also be important for us to make sure the public is aware of any and all partisan bias that results from the hearing.”

Peacock:

Mehdi Hasan , Zerlina Maxwell and Katie Phang will provide live wall-to-wall coverage of the January 6 hearings beginning on June 9. Each host will offer in-depth analysis and will be joined by MSNBC host Symone Sanders and NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor .

, and will provide live wall-to-wall coverage of the January 6 hearings beginning on June 9. Each host will offer in-depth analysis and will be joined by MSNBC host and NBC News Washington correspondent . Hasan and Maxwell will report live from Washington, D.C. and Phang will be live from New York.

Plus, Peacock will stream live coverage from MSNBC throughout the hearings.

NBC:

On Thursday, June 9, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report on NBC TV and NBC News Now, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

will anchor an NBC News Special Report on NBC TV and NBC News Now, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. NBC News anchors, correspondents, analysts and more will join Holt, including: NBC News Political Director and Meet The Press Moderator Chuck Todd , NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson , NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker , NBC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Garrett Haake , NBC News Correspondent Pete Williams and NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor .

, NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent , NBC News Chief White House Correspondent , NBC News Senior Congressional Correspondent , NBC News Correspondent and NBC News Washington Correspondent . The network’s ad-supported streaming service NBC News Now will carry NBC News’ network special report on the hearings the night of Thursday, June 9. NBC News Now will also offer additional live breaking coverage throughout the course of the hearings.

NBC News Now anchors Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas will anchor live special coverage of the hearings on the morning of Monday, June 13.

will anchor live special coverage of the hearings on the morning of Monday, June 13. Additionally, NBC News Digital will launch a liveblog that includes real-time updates, reporting and analysis throughout the duration of the hearings.

Senior national political reporter Peter Nicholas, senior congressional reporter Scott Wong, senior national political reporter Jonathan Allen, political reporter Adam Edelman, political reporter Allan Smith and political reporter Rebecca Shabad will cover all the headlines and breaking news from the hearings.

PBS:

PBS NewsHour will offer live special coverage of the hearings held by on broadcast, online and social beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9.

PBS NewsHour’s special coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET, anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff , with reporting from chief correspondent Amna Nawaz , Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins at the Capitol and chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett at the White House.

, with reporting from chief correspondent , Capitol Hill correspondent at the Capitol and chief Washington correspondent at the White House. Guests during Thursday’s special coverage will include Mary McCord, Executive Director of Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown Law and Donell Harvin, Senior Policy Researcher at The Rand Corporation/Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the Government of the District of Columbia.

Spectrum: