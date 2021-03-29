Here are Coverage Plans for the Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

Television news outlets are presenting coverage of the Derek Chauvin murder trial beginning today, March 29.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, an event which sparked nationwide protests.

Below, how each network is covering the trial. All of the broadcast networks, for instance, will televise the opening arguments at 10 a.m. ET.

ABC:

Anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead coverage on the network.

will lead coverage on the network. Muir will be joined by ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Weekend anchor Linsey Davis , GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , congressional correspondent Rachel Scott , correspondent Alex Perez and World News Now and America This Morning co-anchor Kenneth Moton reporting from Minneapolis, correspondent Steve Osunsami , chief legal analyst Dan Abrams , and Law & Crime Network host and legal analyst Terri Austin .

, GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor , chief justice correspondent , senior national correspondent , congressional correspondent , correspondent and World News Now and America This Morning co-anchor reporting from Minneapolis, correspondent , chief legal analyst , and Law & Crime Network host and legal analyst . The network will kick off coverage with a special report on opening statements at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

ABC News Live will carry the trial gavel to gavel starting Monday with live streaming coverage anchored by anchor Diane Macedo in the morning and Moran in the afternoon, on-the-ground reporting from Perez, Moton and Correspondent Kyra Phillips in Minneapolis, and additional context and analysis during the expanded 90-minute shows of ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.

in the morning and Moran in the afternoon, on-the-ground reporting from Perez, Moton and Correspondent in Minneapolis, and additional context and analysis during the expanded 90-minute shows of ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of the trial, including a live blog for the opening/closing statements and the jury’s verdict. Social and digital series On Location will also provide video coverage.

ABC News Radio will offer extensive coverage of the trial, including live anchored coverage of the opening statements with reporting by correspondent Mark Remillard in Minneapolis. Throughout the trial, Remillard will offer reports to ABC News Radio’s network of radio affiliates, custom reports with affiliates and livestreams on ABC News’ Instagram account. ABC News Radio will provide live anchored coverage of the closing arguments and verdict, as well as an hour-long primet ime special at the conclusion. Status reports will be offered as news warrants.

will offer extensive coverage of the trial, including live anchored coverage of the opening statements with reporting by correspondent in Minneapolis. Throughout the trial, Remillard will offer reports to ABC News Radio’s network of radio affiliates, custom reports with affiliates and livestreams on ABC News’ Instagram account. ABC News Radio will provide live anchored coverage of the closing arguments and verdict, as well as an hour-long primet ime special at the conclusion. Status reports will be offered as news warrants. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will provide ongoing coverage of the trial, featuring the latest updates from ABC News’ reporters and analysts.

, will provide ongoing coverage of the trial, featuring the latest updates from ABC News’ reporters and analysts. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage from Minneapolis with multi-Platform reporters Ike Ejiochi and Reena Roy. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report tomorrow at approximately 1o a.m, ET, on CBS when opening statements begin in the trial for Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

will anchor a CBS News Special Report tomorrow at approximately 1o a.m, ET, on CBS when opening statements begin in the trial for Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd. A team of CBS News journalists will contribute to the Network’s coverage, including CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues in Washington and CBS News national correspondent Jamie Yuccas in Minneapolis. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman ; Keith Mayes , Ph.D., an expert on African American history at the University of Minnesota; and legal analyst Joe Tamburino will provide analysis during CBS News’ coverage.

in Washington and CBS News national correspondent in Minneapolis. CBS News legal analyst ; , Ph.D., an expert on African American history at the University of Minnesota; and legal analyst will provide analysis during CBS News’ coverage. CBS This Morning and the CBS Evening News will deliver coverage and analysis of the trial and provide viewers with context and the latest information as it happens. CBS This Morning will also include an interview with attorney Ben Crump and a member of the Floyd family live from Minneapolis.

and a member of the Floyd family live from Minneapolis. CBS News Digital will deliver extensive coverage across CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news network, CBSNews.com, and the CBS News social channels. CBSN will utilize its ability to deliver multiple live news streams at once to offer CBSN Minnesota’s gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial each day. CBSN will also feature daily legal segments in the 9:00 AM, ET hour and additional ongoing segments on issues including Black Lives Matter, criminal justice reform, and more.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will provide around-the-clock coverage from Skyler Henry and Michael George in Minneapolis.

and in Minneapolis. CBS News Radio will also provide extensive coverage of the trial.

CNN:

CNN correspondents Omar Jimenez and Sara Sidner will report from Minneapolis for the network’s coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd.

and will report from Minneapolis for the network’s coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd. CNN will take key portions of the trial live. Additionally, CNN Digital will provide live coverage with a feed of the trial.

Court TV:

Court TV is back, and will be the only network in the world to cover the proceedings live and in their entirety.

The network is devoting 14 hours a day to live coverage, and is operating the pool feed for all networks.

The channel’s on-air team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran journalists – Anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands and Michael Ayala, with additional on-the-ground reporting from legal correspondents Julia Jenaé and Chanley Painter – will lead the analysis of the Chauvin trial.

and with additional on-the-ground reporting from legal correspondents – will lead the analysis of the Chauvin trial. Court TV’s coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from seasoned attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.

“The death of George Floyd was a watershed moment in our country,” commented Court TV svp Scott Tufts. “Given the cultural impact it had from the beginning, this trial is one that needs full transparency, and we are pleased that Hennepin County court officials share that view. Our team has been working with them for months to ensure that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom and that all viewers would have full access to the proceedings.”

C-SPAN:

The trial will be live on C-SPAN.org beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. It will re-air on C-SPAN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox News:

The Story anchor Martha MacCallum will broadcast her 3 p.m. show from Minneapolis on Monday, and present live reports across FNC programming throughout the day.

will broadcast her 3 p.m. show from Minneapolis on Monday, and present live reports across FNC programming throughout the day. MacCallum will speak to citizens and local business owners about the trial’s impact on the community. In addition, she will be joined by Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, and former Washington D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams to discuss the trial.

and former Washington D.C. homicide detective to discuss the trial. FNC correspondents Mike Tobin , Matt Finn, and Jeff Paul will also provide news updates from various parts of the city throughout the week as all eyes will be focused on the case which captured the nation’s attention last spring.

, and will also provide news updates from various parts of the city throughout the week as all eyes will be focused on the case which captured the nation’s attention last spring. Fox News Digital will provide continuous coverage of the trial online, including an up-to-the-minute live blog of the latest breaking news developments and livestreams of the proceedings.

FOX News Audio will also provide coverage of the trial during the week on its various platforms. Each day, nationally syndicated radio programs The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show will provide listeners with live reaction and analysis. Additionally, Fox News Headlines 24/7 will share the latest updates every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115. Updates will also be available via the Fox News Hourly Update Podcast, which can be found at FoxNewsPodcasts.com.

HLN:

Veteran HLN anchor Mike Galanos will lead the coverage of The Death of George Floyd – Derek Chauvin on Trial from HLN’s Atlanta studio, with expert analysis by CNN/HLN legal analyst Joey Jackson and trial correspondent Jean Casarez .

will lead the coverage of The Death of George Floyd – Derek Chauvin on Trial from HLN’s Atlanta studio, with expert analysis by CNN/HLN legal analyst and trial correspondent . CNN correspondents Omar Jimenez and Sara Sidner will provide on-site reports at the Hennepin County Courthouse.

and Sara Sidner will provide on-site reports at the Hennepin County Courthouse. Contributing additional commentary and analysis will be guests that include CNN law enforcement analyst/former FBI agent James Galiano and Richard Gabriel , a nationally renowned jury consultant who was involved in jury selection in the trials of O.J. Simpson, Heidi Fleiss, Phil Spector, and Casey Anthony , among others.

and , a nationally renowned jury consultant who was involved in jury selection in the trials of and , among others. An authority on trial coverage, HLN is well-known to viewers for its comprehensive coverage of the nation’s biggest courtroom cases over the past decade and has generated the largest audience/viewership in the network’s history with trials that include Casey Anthony, Conrad Murray, Jodi Arias, and George Zimmerman.

and Live trial coverage on HLN begins with opening statements and airs each day, while court is in session, beginning at 10 a.m. ET through approximately 6:00 pm ET.

MSNBC:

MSNBC began its comprehensive trial coverage Sunday, starting with a special-edition of Velshi hosted by Ali Velshi live from Minneapolis.

live from Minneapolis. PoliticsNation, hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton , was also live from Minneapolis on Sunday, featuring an in-depth interview with George Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump.

, was also live from Minneapolis on Sunday, featuring an in-depth interview with George Floyd’s family attorney The Beat host and MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber anchored a special hour ahead of the trial last night.

anchored a special hour ahead of the trial last night. As the trial and opening statements get underway today, Monday, MSNBC will continue its extensive coverage with reporting on the ground from NBC News and MSNBC reporter Shaq Brewster, NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez and Velshi.

NBC: