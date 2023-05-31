Here Are Cable News Ratings for May 2023

MSNBC

MSNBC might not have caught up to Fox News in May 2023, but it got closer than at any point over the past two years (-257,000 primetime viewers).

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the network averaged 1.16 million total viewers in the daypart, No. 4 overall and only fewer than playoffs-carrying TNT, ESPN and Fox News. MSNBC also averaged 736,000 total day viewers in May, also No. 4 on basic cable, behind Fox News, ESPN and TNT.

In addition to ranking No. 4 in total primetime viewers (unchanged from April) and No. 4 in total day viewers (down two spots from April) MSNBC ranked No. 18 in the primetime demo (down four spots from April) and No. 11 in the total day demo (down three spots from April 2023. The network averaged 120,000 A25-54 and 85,000 A25-54 in those respective dayparts.

Relative to the prior month (April 2023), MSNBC shed -12% in total primetime viewers—and -19% among adults 25-54. The network also dropped -10% in total day viewers—and -17% in the total day demo from April.

However, while CNN and Fox News faced double-digit declines, MSNBC continued to deliver double-digit viewership growth across every key daypart in A25-54 and total viewers. The network gained +14% in total primetime viewers, +17% in the primetime demo, +16% in total day viewers and +21% in the total day demo vs. May 2022.

MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell is the network’s most-watched daily program of the month (1.485 million, No. 8 overall), while All In With Chris Hayes is the network’s top daily show of the month among Adults 25-54 (147,000, No. 11 overall).

Additionally, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace is the No. 1 cable news offering at 4 p.m. among Adults 25-54 for the first time ever, and No. 1 in the hour in Total Viewers for the second consecutive month.

CNN

Outside of a highly-rated CNN live town hall featuring former President Trump, CNN mostly struggled in the May ratings department.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for May 2023, CNN averaged 494,000 total primetime viewers, No. 14 on basic cable (down 1 spot from April), and 416,000 total day viewers, No. 5 on basic cable (unchanged from April). The network also averaged 113,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, No. 20 on basic cable (down two spots from April), and 84,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 12 on basic cable (down two spots from April).

Compared to April, CNN is down -16% in total primetime viewers—and -16% among adults 25-54, -13% in total day viewers—and -17% among adults 25-54 in total day.

From an individual programming perspective, Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s most-watched show for May (646,000; No.27 overall ) and the network’s top-rated show in May among adults 25-54 (138,000; No. 18 overall).

Conservative cable news network Newsmax posted another month of primetime audience growth. The network has benefited from Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox, with Newsmax’s 8 p.m. host Eric Bolling averaging 470,000 total viewers and 50,000 A25-54 in the hour, a gain of +81% in total viewers and +79% in A25-54 viewers from April.

Now, can Newsmax maintain these numbers in primetime through the summer? Not likely, as TV viewing numbers tend to dip in the summer months; but it will be interesting to see how the network performs this summer relative to the summer of 2022.

May 2023 cable news network ratings (Nielsen live plus same day data)

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation • Total Viewers: 1,417,000 1,160,000 494,000 298,000 94,000 • A25-54: 135,000 120,000 113,000 33,000 18,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN Newsmax NewsNation • Total Viewers: 1,087,000 736,000 416,000 181,000 59,000 • A25-54: 126,000 85,000 84,000 21,000 11,000

May 2023 (Total Viewers)

May 2023 (Adults 25-54)