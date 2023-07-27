Here Are 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Award Nominees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) revealed its 2023 News & Documentary Emmy nominations in 62 categories Thursday morning.

The 2023 News & Documentary Emmys will be presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York in two individual ceremonies. The news awards will be handed out on Sept. 27 and documentary awards on Sept. 28.

CNN Worldwide leads all news organizations with 47 nominations (45 for CNN, 2 for CNN en Español), while Vice News followed with 30, including a whopping 28 for Vice News Tonight. ABC News garnered 27 nominations, PBS garnered 26, NBC News and MSNBC combined for 21 nominations, CBS News earned 20. BBC World News and Newsy earned two apiece, while The Weather Channel earned one.

The four nominees in this year’s Outstanding Live News Program category include broadcast news’ “big three” (ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell), as well as CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and CBS Mornings.

The Outstanding Recorded News Program nominees for 2023 are perennial nominee 60 Minutes, Showtime’s The Circus, ABC’s Nightline, CBS Sunday Morning and Vice News Tonight.

Outstanding Live Interview — Long Form nominees include Christiane Amanpour‘s sit-down with Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on CNN; AC360 interview with Nancy Pelosi following her husband’s attack, Andrew Ross Sorkin’s interview with FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried at the New York Times DealBook Summit; Jake Tapper’s interview with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on CNN’s State of the Union, and Savannah Guthrie‘s interview with Bill Barr on NBC’s Today.

In the Outstanding Edited Interview category is the 60 Minutes interview with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN Speical Report: The Trevor Reed Interview; Dateline NBC interview with Bill Barr, and David Muir’s interview with Mike Pence for World News Tonight and 20/20.

Additionally, CNN’s Selina Wang, ABC’s Ashan Singh, NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah and Ellison Barber (along with The New York Times’ Yousur Al-Hlou) are nominated in the Oustanding Emerging Journalist category.

For a full list of nominees, click here.