Harold Ford Jr. Named Fox News Contributor

Fox News named former Tennessee Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. as a contributor to the network.

He’ll appear across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming.

“Harold has been a valuable guest on Fox News and I am pleased that our millions of viewers will continue to benefit from his insights derived from a highly accomplished career in both the business and government sectors,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

The former five-term representative from Memphis currently serves as vice chairman and evp of PNC Bank’s Corporate and Institutional banking business. He’s also the chairman and CEO of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital Corporation, a SPAC that works to acquire diverse businesses or those focused on promoting economic and societal inclusion.

“I am excited to join the Fox News Media family and am grateful for the network’s commitment to showcasing a diversity of voices and viewpoints,” said Ford in a statement. “I look forward to sharing my unique perspective directly with the viewers.”