Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp Welcome a Baby Girl

We may have a future NBC Newser in our midst.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson and NBC News Capitol Hill producer and reporter Frank Thorp welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

Monroe Jackson Thorp (known as “Ro”) came in at 5 lbs., 9 ounces and 19 inches.

Ro shares a name with Jackson’s great-great-grandfather.

The baby girl wasn’t supposed to arrive until early April, so you one imagine the surprise going into labor the second week of March. But Jackson feels great.

“While we were not expecting the child of two journalists to arrive three-and-a-half weeks ahead of her deadline, Ro clearly saw no need to wait any longer,” quipped Jackson. “It just makes us all the more eager to see the world through her big, curious eyes.”

Ro’s dad added: “Everyone tried to prepare me for how overwhelmingly awesome it is to meet your child for the first time, but nothing could have prepared me for the experience of watching Hallie bring Ro into this world with such amazing strength and grace.

I’m so excited to show our little Ro the world as a family.”

