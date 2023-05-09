Hadley Gamble Exits CNBC Following Her Sexual Harassment Complaint Which Ousted NBCU Chief Jeff Shell

Hadley Gamble, the CNBC anchor and senior international correspondent whose sexual harassment complaint led to the firing of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell in late April, is leaving the business news network.

In a statement, CNBC describes her as a “distinguished journalist,” adding that “her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

CNBC says it is parting ways with @_HadleyGamble, the anchor/correspondent who filed a sexual harassment complaint that led to the firing of NBCU chief Jeff Shell. pic.twitter.com/g5hRQnJt4k — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 9, 2023

Gamble, who anchored CNBC’s Capital Connection out of its Abu Dhabi bureau, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Shell in late March, according to the New York Times. She accused him of using his position to pressure her for sex over a period of years while she was at CNBC.

That complaint led to an investigation, which ultimately led to Shell’s shocking exit. Also included in the complaint were allegations of bullying and discrimination, particularly by CNBC International executives who were accused of fostering a toxic workplace culture.

In addition to her anchoring duties, Gamble hosted the CNBC documentary franchise Access: Middle East, where she spoke to world leaders, international CEOs, and philanthropists.

She was the first international journalist to report live from Saudi Aramco following the 2019 terror attacks and the first journalist to speak live to a Saudi official following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.