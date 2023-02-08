Gutfeld! Promo to Air Before and During Super Bowl 57 on Fox

How much faith does Fox Corp have in its news network’s late-night comedy show, Gutfeld!? So much that it will be the only Fox News program to be promoted during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place this coming Sunday and will air on Fox.

Promos for Greg Gutfeld’s 11 p.m. show will air on the Fox broadcast network once during pre-game and once during the actual game broadcast, consisting of 10-second and 15-second spots, respectively.

Promo windows are set aside during the Big Game for the host broadcast network to run spots promoting their products, including shows, other networks, and/or streaming services. These spots typically run at the end of a commercial break and have the appearance of ads but are actually designated as promo spots.

In this particular promo, Gutfeld is dressed in royal regalia, “sitting on a throne and holding a staff, flanked by regular guests Tyrus and Kat Timpf, as well as a tiny dog.”

The tagline at the end of the promo will declare him “The new king of late night.”

Fox News is also planning a 20 second promo for Gutfeld! that will air on its own platforms.

Amongst cable news programs, Gutfeld! ranked as one of the 10 most-watched shows in both total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo for the month of January, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen. The show has also shown strength in the late-night field, regularly beating out programming from ABC and NBC in total viewers and coming in second place behind only CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The fact that Gutfeld! is getting prime exposure (Fox’s Super Bowl LVII broadcast is expected to draw roughly 100 million viewers) suggests that network executives believe it the show has broad appeal and is capable of attracting non-Fox News viewers.

THR’s Alex Weprin broke news of the Gutfeld! Super Bowl promo Wednesday morning.