Gutfeld! Marks 2-Year Anniversary on Fox News

Fox News’ highly-rated 11 p.m. late night show Gutfeld! marked its second anniversary on air yesterday, and host Greg Gutfeld marked the milestone as only he can: By taking the day off.

Co-host Tyrus took the reins at the top.

“Today is a big day, this is a big show. Kat, this is our two-year anniversary show!” said Tyrus. “Yeah, well, this marriage of the three of us is off to a great start with Greg forgetting it’s our anniversary and running off to Germany to make art films like he is Lord Farquaad. Look at that, yeah you see it. Yep! Not my blue buttons! Anyways, thanks for nothing, Greg. No, but thank you, Greg, Kat, staff, team, and our amazing fans for making us number one.”

Gutfeld! debuted two years ago (April 5, 2021), and is already one of cable news’ top five shows among Adults 25-54. It’s also is No. 1 on cable news in its timeslot. Since launch, Gutfeld! has posted double digit gains in all categories, averaging 1.9 million total viewers (+44%) and 332,000 in Adults 25-54 (+25%).

Gutfeld! launched two years ago after Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott nudged Gutfeld, who also co-hosts The Five, to try his hand at a late-night-style comedy program. The bet appears to have paid off.

Previously, Gutfeld hosted the weekly program The Greg Gutfeld Show and Red Eye before that.