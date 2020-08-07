George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis Headline ABC News Coverage of the 2020 DNC and RNC

ABC News is the first TV news outlet to announce its 2020 convention coverage plans. The network’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug.17 – Thursday, Aug. 20, and the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24-Thursday, Aug. 27 will run from 7-11 p.m. ET on ABC each week.

There will also be prime time coverage each day beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC’s streaming news service, ABC News Live.

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead convention coverage from New York, and be joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis on each of the four nights of both conventions with special reports throughout every day.

ABC News senior ep of special events Marc Burstein will produce coverage of both conventions.

Joining Stephanopoulos, Muir and Davis during both weeks are Nightline anchor Byron Pitts, This Week with George Stephanopoulos co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, This Week with George Stephanopoulos co-anchor and chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, World News Tonight Weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior national correspondent Terry Moran,

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver, and special correspondent Matthew Dowd will report on the state of the election, the candidates and the issues most important to Americans. Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, and Sara Fagen, and analyst Leah Wright Rigueur will provide analysis on the race and all the latest developments.

Senior congressional correspondent (and recent TVNewser Notebook participant) Mary Bruce, White House correspondent Rachel Scott, and correspondent Alex Perez will be in the field reporting on developments from the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news channel, will have comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2020 RNC and DNC conventions with Stephanopoulos and team leading coverage starting at 9 p.m. each night.

Prime time coverage on the streaming service begins at 7 p.m. ET every day of both conventions, and that will be anchored by Davis. She will be joined by Llamas, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director MaryAlice Parks, and other members of ABC’s on-air political coverage team.

ABC News Live Update anchor Diane Macedo will feature previews and recaps of the conventions throughout the day starting each morning at a.m. ET.

ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of both conventions on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app, and Apple News, with live updates of key speeches and proceedings, main takeaways from each day, and analysis of the implications for Election Day. Coverage will also include videos on why these conventions will be historic, a viewer’s guide, and significant moments from previous conventions.

ABC News’ social media accounts will have coverage across all platforms with live tweeting, quote cards, and a stream of ABC News Live’s special coverage.

Social newscast On Location will have extensive coverage throughout the conventions – exclusively for Facebook Watch.

FiveThirtyEight will present live blog coverage each night of the conventions, with coverage of the major speeches and analysis of the race, as well as a slate of features covering the role conventions play in presidential races and for political parties. FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will have special nightly episodes featuring reactions and analysis of each convention day.

ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the DNC from 8-11 p.m. ET. Correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers will anchor coverage with reporting by radio correspondents Alex Stone, Ryan Burrow, and Jim Ryan. Political analyst Steve Roberts will join for analysis.

ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s political teams will provide reporting and analysis throughout the evenings

ABC News Radio will also offer multiple one-minute Status Reports each night.

Coverage plans for the RNC will be similar, pending the party’s schedule of events.

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage each day. Powerhouse Politics podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will release special editions each day during the conventions. The episodes will feature interviews with key players and provide analysis.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multi-platform reporters Trevor Ault, Ines De La Cuetara, Andrew Dymburt, Alex Presha, and Zohreen Shah reporting on the conventions. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Comments