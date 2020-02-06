Gayle King Slams CBS For Posting Controversial Clip of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant: ‘I Am Mortified…And I Am Very Angry’

The face of CBS News is not happy with her employer right now.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King tweeted out a series of videos earlier this morning, and said she was “mortified” and “very angry” at CBS for posting a “salacious” clip of her interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant.

Here are the clips, which King first posted to her Instagram account, and later to Twitter:

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” she said. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

In this interview, which aired yesterday on CBS This Morning, King asks Leslie about Bryant’s legacy, which, in addition to being one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, does include a sexual assault case in Colorado. While the criminal suit against him was eventually dropped, Bryant later settled out of court with his accuser and issued a statement acknowledging that their sexual encounter may not have seemed consensual to her.

KING: “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?” LESLIE: “It’s not complicated for me at all … I just never see — have ever seen him being the kind of person that would be — do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.” KING: “But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.”

Here’s the segment that King is displeased with:

She explains: “I reached out to Lisa [Leslie] — because I know she’s a longtime friend of Kobe’s — to talk about his legacy and their friendship. We had a really wide-ranging interview, talked about many things: his career, his passion, his sense of humor, the way he was mentoring other people, how he was starting his next chapter, it was wide-ranging. And yes, we talked about that court case because that court case has also come up. And I wanted to get Lisa’s take on it as a friend who knew him well, what she thought, where that should stand. It was very powerful when she looked me in the eye, as a member of the media, to say, ‘It’s time for the media to leave it alone and to back off.”

King continued, “During the course of the interview I asked follow-up questions because I wanted to make sure her position and perspective were very clear and at the end when she said, ‘It’s time to leave it alone,’ as I said I thought that was powerful and I insisted that that part be in the interview because I thought it put a nice button on that part of the conversation.”

The CBS This Morning co-host said she never expected her network to post the clip out of context, and didn’t explicitly name anyone working on her show, CBS This Morning; no one from the publicity or its social media teams.

“I felt really good about the interview … so, for the network to take the most salacious part when taken out of context, and put it up online for people who didn’t see the whole interview, is very upsetting to me and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that,” she explained.

She continued in her video, “I also want to say this. I have been with Kobe Bryant on many social occasions. He was very kind and very warm to me and I felt we had a friendly relationship. I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it. It’s tragic and untimely and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time and that’s why I’m taking this time to speak to you directly, I’ve never done one of these before, but this is so important to me that I felt I had to say something. I don’t want to sit up on a set and read a prepared remark. I wanted you to hear exactly where I’m coming from and how I’m feeling, and to let everybody know that no disrespect intended. I thank you for listening.”

The CBS This Morning co-host went on to say that Leslie gave King positive feedback after the interview aired.

CBS News has yet to respond to a request for comment.

