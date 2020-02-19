Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell Among Moderators for CBS Democratic Primary Debate Next Tuesday in Charleston

CBS News is going with a quintet of moderators for its first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will moderate the Charleston, S.C. debate next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Joining O’Donnell and King will be Face the Nation moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The debate will be streamed live on CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news service, and on Twitter via @CBSNews.

In what’s perhaps the most prominent example of corporate synergy to-date, fellow ViacomCBS property BET will air the CBS News debate live in its entirety.

Immediately following the debate, CBS News and CBSN will continue with live coverage from 10:15-11 p.m. ET, on CBS and Twitter. CBSN’s Red and Blue anchor Elaine Quijano, with CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, will anchor the post-debate program, produced by CBSN, which will feature live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston.

CBS News will co-host the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan, social welfare organization that aims to educate today’s voters and train tomorrow’s leaders. Twitter is a debate partner. Using the hashtag #DemDebate, voters from around the country will be able to tweet questions, which the moderators may ask of the candidates live on the debate stage.

CBS News and the Democratic National Committee will announce the format and the candidates who qualify for the debate at a later date.

The CBS News debate is the last before the key South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

