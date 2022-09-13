Friday, Sept. 9 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched on Cable News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 247 | CNN: 144 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 283 | CNN: 120 | MSNBC: 134
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
177
|Tapper:
155
|Wallace:
143
|5PM
|Five:
356
|Tapper:
158
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
254
|Blitzer:
175
|Melber:
141
|7PM
|Watters:
292
|Burnett:
147
|Reid:
134
|8PM
|Carlson:
378
|Cooper:
161
|Hayes:
137
|9PM
|Hannity:
236
|Lemon:
101
|Wagner:
143
|10PM
|Ingraham:
236
|Lemon:
97
|Ruhle:
123
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
317
|Tonight:
75
|Ruhle:
82
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.703 | CNN: 677 | MSNBC: 981
Prime: FNC: 2.237 | CNN: 640 | MSNBC: 1.310
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.301
|Tapper:
753
|Wallace:
1.471
|5PM
|Five:
2.782
|Tapper:
760
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
1.857
|Blitzer:
665
|Melber:
1.456
|7PM
|Watters:
2.229
|Burnett:
691
|Reid:
1.162
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.717
|Cooper:
819
|Hayes:
1.380
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.117
|Lemon:
598
|Wagner:
1.360
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.878
|Lemon:
503
|Ruhle:
1.190
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.995
|Tonight:
404
|Ruhle:
841