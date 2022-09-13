Ratings

Friday, Sept. 9 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched on Cable News

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 247 | CNN: 144 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 283 | CNN: 120 | MSNBC: 134

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
177		 Tapper:
155		 Wallace:
143
5PM Five:
356		 Tapper:
158		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
254		 Blitzer:
175		 Melber:
141
7PM Watters:
292		 Burnett:
147		 Reid:
134
8PM Carlson:
378		 Cooper:
161		 Hayes:
137
9PM Hannity:
236		 Lemon:
101		 Wagner:
143
10PM Ingraham:
236		 Lemon:
97		 Ruhle:
123
11PM Gutfeld:
317		 Tonight:
75		 Ruhle:
82

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.703 | CNN: 677 | MSNBC: 981
Prime: FNC: 2.237 | CNN: 640 | MSNBC: 1.310

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.301		 Tapper:
753		 Wallace:
1.471
5PM Five:
2.782		 Tapper:
760		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
1.857		 Blitzer:
665		 Melber:
1.456
7PM Watters:
2.229		 Burnett:
691		 Reid:
1.162
8PM Carlson:
2.717		 Cooper:
819		 Hayes:
1.380
9PM Hannity:
2.117		 Lemon:
598		 Wagner:
1.360
10PM Ingraham:
1.878		 Lemon:
503		 Ruhle:
1.190
11PM Gutfeld:
1.995		 Tonight:
404		 Ruhle:
841

 

