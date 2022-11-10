Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight.

Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66.

He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast on Black News Channel.

A CNN original, Hickman was on the air on CNN’s first day where alongside Charles, who passed away in 2011, anchored the network’s first nightly sports wrap-up show.

Shortly after its launch, the show became a must-watch for sports fans across the nation. He was also the first person to host Inside The NBA, TNT’s award-winning pre-game and post-game basketball show.

Hickman spent 19 years at CNN/TBS, after which he moved to YES Network, becoming the network’s first anchor when it launched in 2002. He hosted the pre-game and the post-game shows for the New York Yankees and the New Jersey Nets.

Hickman joined ESPN in 2004, becoming a SportsCenter anchor. In addition to his SportsCenter duties, Hickman also anchored Baseball Tonight, ESPN Classic, NBA Shoot Around, and NBA Coast to Coast.

After his stint at ESPN, Hickman spent time at Fox Sports South, WVUE, WVLA, and WDVM.

Tributes have been pouring in since his passing was announced.

So very sad to hear about the passing of Fred Hickman. I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/a6A1hAfX8D — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) November 10, 2022

Sad hearing about the passing of Fred Hickman. A journalism legend, who has done so much in this industry. I told him a couple years ago it was an honor to share the same screen with him. I’m glad I got to say that. RIP sir! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CJMlgoCnM4 — Darryl Forges (@Darryl_Forges) November 10, 2022

Heartbroken to learn my friend & former co-anchor, Fred Hickman, has passed away. Fred joined WDVM in 2018 & I couldn’t believe it. A legend, one of the first TV journalists on CNN, beloved ESPN Sportscenter host, coming to Hagerstown? To anchor with me? How did I get so lucky? pic.twitter.com/yveVsbc5ma — Tasmin Mahfuz (@TasminMahfuz) November 10, 2022

RIP Fred Hickman.

If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy youth on CNN. He was a true OG in the field. Him, Nick Charles, Vince Cellini, Van Earl Wright, Jerome Jurenovich, etc.

They were our internet before the internet. pic.twitter.com/tQ3IXgZSv0 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 10, 2022

Remembering my friend, Fred Hickman. pic.twitter.com/rSZy02B2kR — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) November 10, 2022

Rest In Peace Fred Hickman pic.twitter.com/2H9JOdFEob — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 10, 2022

RIP Fred Hickman. In the ’80s, Fred and Nick Charles at 11:30 p.m. ET were appointment viewing on CNN. https://t.co/TLg5VGn2UY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2022