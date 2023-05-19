Fox Weather Names Haley Meier as Full-Time Meteorologist and Multi-Media Journalist

Fox Weather has elevated Haley Meier to the full-time position of meteorologist/multi-media journalist beginning July 24.

Meier was the inaugural recipient of the Fox Weather scholarship program in partnership with Mississippi State University. The program, announced by Fox Weather in 2021, named Meier the scholarship’s inaugural recipient in April 2022.

The scholarship program is part of a long-term partnership between Fox Weather, Fox News’ ad-supported streaming weather service, and Mississippi State University to support the future of the meteorology industry. The endowment is set up in perpetuity and features a Fox Weather internship and a dedicated Fox Weather meteorologist to serve as a mentor throughout the process. Meier’s mentor was Fox Weather meteorologist Marissa Torres.

Meier is a recent graduate from Mississippi State, where she studied broadcast meteorology and has been serving as a freelance field Meteorologist for Fox Weather since January 2023. She did this while she was completing her senior semester at MSU. Prior to her freelance assignment with Fox Weather, Meier worked as a meteorologist for WTVA in Tupelo, Miss.

Meanwhile, in keeping up with its recently established tradition, Fox Weather has named Mark Kimoto its second annual scholarship recipient. Kimoto completed his first year at Mississippi State and is pursuing a degree in Geoscience with a concentration in Professional Meteorology and a minor in Communication.

In naming Kimoto as its second recipient Fox Weather president Sharri Berg said, “We are proud to support the next generation of meteorologists and look forward to welcoming Haley full-time to the Fox Weather family while supporting Mark in his academic endeavors. Mississippi State University has long been a champion of STEM studies, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with their best-in-class program.”

Kimoto added, “It’s truly an honor to be selected for Fox Weather’s annual scholarship. The opportunities that come with this program are tremendous, and I could not be more excited. This scholarship will allow me to more easily afford to continue my education, and for that, I am endlessly grateful.”