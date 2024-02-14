Fox Weather Adds Hulu + Live TV Distribution and TCLtv+

Fox News Media’s subsidiary Fox Weather is gaining additional distribution as it will be available via Hulu + Live TV and TCtv+.

The announcement of Fox Weather’s widening reach came from the network’s president, Sharri Berg, who said, “As the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to further expand our platform, bringing Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+ audiences Fox Weather’s premium live weather news programming.”

With the addition of Hulu + Live TV, Fox Weather gains an additional 4.6 subscribers, as it will be added to the pay-TV distributor’s core lineup, which includes over 95 channels across news, sports and entertainment programming. Viewers can find Fox Weather via the Hulu + Live TV channel guide.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TCL Connected TV owners in the United States can access Fox Weather via the TCLtv+ app’s news and opinion category.

The free ad-supported streaming weather service was launched over two years ago, and TVNewser, before its second anniversary, got behind-the-scenes access at its News Corp. building headquarters in New York.

We spoke to Wil Surratt, Fox’s vp of programming and content, who talked to us about the evolution of Fox Weather since he joined, including the service obtaining additional distribution, which is critical for its continued existence.

During the first 30 days of launch, Fox Weather could be streamed on the Fox Weather site and app, Fox Nation, Fox Now, Fox Television Stations (FTS) and Fox News Digital.

Fast forward nearly two years since Surratt joined the network, Fox Weather can now be accessed across Roku Portal, SamsungTV+, LG, Vizio, Plex, Amazon FreeVee, YouTube TV, Youtube.com, Tubi, Cox, Spectrum, Xumo, DirecTV, Vizbee, Fubo, along with the Fox Weather (web and app), Fox Nation, FTS and Fox News Digital.

“The past year has been just one roller coaster of exciting events of another,” he said. “Whether it’s the actual weather events or whether it’s our own growth and those things are sort of tied together.

He added, “We’ve been covering all these big stories, we’ve been growing and we’re getting extra distribution.”