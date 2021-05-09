Fox News White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher Is Leaving the Network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced on Friday that she is leaving the network at the end of a live hit on Special Report with Bret Baier.

There are multiple reports out there that Fisher, the daughter of two former astronauts, is joining CNN as a space correspondent.

After Fisher reported on the new jobs report, she told Baier she had some news of her own to report as well.

“From the jobs report to my own job, this is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News,” she said. “I have had an incredible run. I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl.”

She then revealed that there are a “few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off,” she said, adding “And, Bret, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team, and everybody on the Special Report team as well.”

In addition to covering Washington and the White House, Fisher has been Fox’s resident space reporter during her stint at the network. In fact, she was a featured correspondent during the network’s live coverage of the SpaceX launch.

“The ultimate goal for NASA and SpaceX is the same: land humans on Mars as fast as possible,” Fisher told TVNewser last May. “That means, someday, NASA and SpaceX may be competitors to become the first to achieve that goal. But for now, and for the foreseeable future, NASA and SpaceX are close partners in the Commercial Crew program and they share enormous respect for what they have been able to accomplish together.”

A Houston native, Fisher’s mother is known as the “first mom in space, and her dad is an astronaut-turned-emergency room physician.