Fox News Unveils Newly Renovated Washington D.C. Bureau

Fox News’ newly renovated Washington D.C. Bureau, including a new newsroom, updated TV studios, a radio studio dedicated to the late Fox News Sunday host Tony Snow and a new greenroom dedicated to the late Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer, were all unveiled Thursday ahead of the network’s 25th anniversary next Thursday, Oct. 7.

The D.C. Bureau celebrated a ceremony on Thursday with Fox CEO and executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News president Jay Wallace cutting the ribbon in honor of the new space, and spoke about the renovation and upcoming anniversary.

Some background on the new D.C. newsroom: The space features what network producers and on-air personalities refer to as “the compass” and/or “the ring.” The compass was built with 12 75-inch monitors inside the ring and 40 32-inch monitors outside of the ring (20 monitors facing inside the ring and 20 facing outside the ring). The visual support allows every staffer in the newsroom to have up-to-the-minute images and live news feeds from all Fox News inbound and outbound remote positions, including, but not limited to New York, the White House, Capitol Hill, the State Department, the Pentagon as well as major cities where breaking news is transpiring.

Additionally, on Thursday’s broadcast of Special Report, Bret Baier discussed the newly renovated newsroom and studio and greenroom saying, “Finally tonight, Fox News is marking its 25 year anniversary this year. We have covered a lot of stories in that time. And a lot of them have come from here, in our Washington Bureau where this program originates. As we look back on the past quarter century, we are also moving forward with a special ceremony here just a short time ago. A state-of the-art all new digital newsroom after a major renovation. Two new flagship studios, a super high resolution technology platform for video and graphics and our newsroom reconfigured to allow our producers and editors to easily monitor the ever growing number of satellite video feeds on 75-inch TV screens.”