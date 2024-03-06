Fox News Tops Broadcast and Cable News Outlets During Super Tuesday Coverage

According to early data from Nielsen Media Research, Fox News led all broadcast and cable news outlets with its Super Tuesday coverage in both total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

During the 10-11 p.m. ET window, Fox News’ election coverage dominated all outlets, with 3,509,000 total viewers and 503,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. MSNBC, during the same time period, came in second place when including the broadcast outlets, earning 1,956,000 total viewers.

Meanwhile, CNN was the lowest-rated network in total viewers during the same period but finished in fourth place in the demo, gaining 277,000 viewers to edge out CBS News and MSNBC.

The broadcast nets offered special one-hour coverage of Super Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, with ABC News leading the way with 1,875,000 total viewers. NBC News was the top network in the demo with 396,000 viewers in A25-54.

During the primetime window of 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, Fox News led the cable news field in total viewers and the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers but tied with CNN in the demo.

The early data from Nielsen Media Research on Super Tuesday numbers are below:

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FNC – 3,509,000 P2+; 503,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 1,956,000 P2+; 223,000 A25-54

ABC – 1,875,000 P2+; 343,000 A25-54

NBC – 1,672,000 P2+, 396,000 A25-54

CBS – 1,461,000 P2+, 268,000 A25-54

CNN – 938,000 P2+; 277,000 A25-54

7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FNC – 3,090,000 P2+; 419,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 1,832,000 P2+; 234,000 A25-54

CNN – 875,000 P2+; 243,000 A25-54

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

FNC – 3,238,000 P2+; 455,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 1,900,000 P2+; 251,000 A25-54

CNN – 900,000 P2+; 251,000 A25-54

7 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET

FNC – 2,636,000 P2+; 387,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 1,612,000 P2+; 214,000 A25-54

CNN – 770,000 P2+; 211,000 A25-54