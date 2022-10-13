Fox News to Fill Sunday 10 PM Hour With Show Previewing Midterm Elections

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Fox News’ Sunday 10 p.m. ET hour is typically filled by a repeat of Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy. However, to mark the upcoming midterm elections, the network has decided to fill the timeslot with a live show previewing the big event. The Big Midterms Show will debut this coming Sunday, Oct. 16 and conclude on Sunday, November 6.

Fox News is keeping the theme of going “Big” on weekends. Its Saturday 5 p.m. hour is already named The Big Saturday Show, and its Sunday 5 p.m. hour is named The Big Sunday Show.

The Big Midterms Show will feature a rotation of Fox News’ election night team alongside a panel of guests who will analyze the upcoming election for the full 10 p.m. hour.

Dana Perino will anchor the premiere broadcast on the 16th. Following Perino, The Big Midterms Show will be led by Shannon Bream on Oct. 23 and Bill Hemmer on Oct. 30.

To close out the network’s special Sunday primetime midterm programming, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor an election special entitled Democracy 2022: Road To The Midterms on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The duo will also co-anchor Fox News’ live midterm election night coverage two days later, Tuesday, Nov. 8.