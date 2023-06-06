Fox News Talent Development Chief Amy Sohnen Is Stepping Down

TVNewser can confirm that Fox News talent development chief Amy Sohnen is leaving the network.

Sohnen, an svp, has been in charge of managing and developing new on-air talent and Fox News contributors for the past several years. A Fox News original, Sohnen joined the network in 1996, becoming executive producer of The O’Reilly Factor, which for many years was cable news’ most-watched show.

Sohnen vacated the executive producer role in 2017 after Bill O’Reilly was fired following high-profile sexual harassment lawsuits, and she was named Fox News vice president of talent development shortly thereafter.

The network addressed Sohnen’s departure (which comes at the end of the month) in a statement: “We thank Amy for all of her contributions to Fox News Media, including as a primetime executive producer for many years and more recently as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development where she has shepherded the careers of many contributors and reporters who were just breaking into the industry on a national level. We wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

Semafor previously reported the move on Tuesday, citing two network sources.