Fox News’ Suzanne Scott Named One of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women in 2023

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has been named by Forbes as one of The World’s Most Powerful Women in 2023, joining media luminaries such as Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden, Paramount Global chairwoman Shari Redstone, NBCU Studios chair and chief content officer Donna Langley, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Pop culture titans Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Rihanna, and yes, Barbie made the list too!

As Chief Executive Officer, Scott has oversight of all Fox News Media linear and digital properties, including Fox News, Fox Business, streaming services Fox Nation and Fox Weather, the Fox News Books division, and more.

Advertisement

Scott started her career as an executive assistant at CNBC before moving to Fox when it launched in 1996.

In 2002, she joined Greta Van Susteren‘s Fox News show On The Record as an associate producer, rising to producer and then senior producer of the program. Scott was promoted to Fox News VP of programming in 2007, rose to the role of president of programming in May 2017, and one year later was promoted to CEO.