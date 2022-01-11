Fox News Sunday EP Jessica Loker Earns Promotion

Fox News Sunday executive producer Jessica Loker has been named senior executive producer of the broadcast and vice president of politics.

In this new role, Loker will oversee all political newsgathering and logistics in addition to managing Fox News Sunday, the network’s Sunday public affairs show which airs on Fox TV and repeats on Fox News. Alan Komissaroff will continue overseeing all political coverage as the senior vp of news and politics.

“Jessica’s exceptional skills and extensive understanding of politics in Washington and beyond have made her an asset to our news division. We look forward to her continued contributions to the network,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

As ep of Fox News Sunday, Loker has helped secure interviews with key newsmakers, including Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, former President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, then Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, among many others. Additionally, she led the show’s breaking news team through the fast-evolving headlines of recent years.

Before joining FNS in 2013, Loker worked as senior producer for Fox Report with Shepard Smith where she supervised the program’s editorial direction as well as all newsmaker bookings. .

Since joining the network in 2004, Loker has contributed to the network’s coverage of every major election as well as numerous breaking news events. Prior to her time at FNC, Loker worked as an Associate Producer for News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk, Conn.