Fox News Signs WFMZ Reporter Alex Hogan

Fox News has signed WFMZ reporter Alex Hogan as a general assignment reporter. She begins her new role today.

Since 2017, Hogan has served as a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor for WFMZ-TV, an independent station, in Allentown, Pa. She covered various breaking news stories for the station, including the trial of Bill Cosby, the 2017 Cosmo Dinardo murders and the 2018 Allentown car bombing. Previously, Hogan worked as a general assignment reporter for CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV covering the Altoona, State College and Johnston, Pa., areas.

Born and raised in Switzerland, Hogan, a Penn State grad is multilingual and has lived in Spain, Israel and 7 states across the U.S.

