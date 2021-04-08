Fox News Signs Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Contributor Role

Another former Trump administration is joining Fox News in an on-air role: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Fox News Media’s chief executive Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday that the former Secretary of State is joining the network as a contributor.

Pompeo, a diplomat, public servant, entrepreneur and attorney, will offer analysis across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News and FBN. He will make his first appearance on Friday’s Fox & Friends.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” Scott said in a statement. “I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Pompeo added, “As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”

A former four-term congressman from Kansas (2011-2017) and director of the CIA, Pompeo went on to serve as the America’s 7oth Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021.

In addition to his role at Fox News, Pompeo currently serves as a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute.