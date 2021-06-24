Fox News Signs 6 Meteorologists to Anchor Coverage on Fox Weather Streaming Service

Fox News’ new ad-supported streaming service Fox Weather has signed six meteorologists to lead morning, daytime and evening programming across the platform, Fox Weather president Sharri Berg announced on Thursday.

Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan will lead the platform’s weather coverage once the streaming service launches later this year.

All six meteorologists will broadcast from Fox News HQ in New York.

Frazer will serve as the platform’s morning news co-host. Since 2019, Frazer has worked as a meteorologist for the NBC affiliated WKYC-TV in Cleveland, and previously, spent two years at Fox affiliate WTGS-TV in Savannah, GA where he covered several severe weather events, including Hurricanes Florence, Irma and Michael.

Merwin joins Fox Weather from Houston’s KPRC-TV (NBC) and will serve as a morning co-host, alongside Frazer. Merwin has spent the last seven years with NBC’s Houston station where she rose through the ranks to become the station’s morning weather forecaster, covering major events, including 2017’s Hurricane Harvey and multiple devastating floods.

Herrera, a five-time Emmy winner, joins Fox Weather as a co-anchor. Most recently serving as Seattle’s KING-TV (NBC) meteorologist, Herrera is a Pacific Coast weather expert having covered every major weather event spanning San Diego to Seattle. An American Meteorology Society sealed meteorologist, he was a part of the weekday morning news team at San Francisco’s KNTV-TV (NBC) on the weather reporting team at KCBS in L.A. and San Diego’s KGTV-TV (ABC).

Mahoney joins Fox Weather as a co-anchor. She most recently served as a meteorologist at KTVI-TV, the Fox station in St. Louis. Since 2016, Mahoney has been KTVI’s morning meteorologist where she tracked severe weather in mid-Missouri.

Kosir will serve as co-host for the Fox Weather’s evening programming. With more than 2 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, Kosir, also known as “The Dancing Weatherman,” has gained notoriety beyond his weather reporting as his viral dancing videos have become a pop culture phenomenon — one of which was featured in Lil Nas X’s open at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Kosir most recently served as the morning meteorologist for Fox46’s Good Day Charlotte newscast, where he delivered daily weather reports and covered major events such as Tropical Storm Isaias.

Morgan joins Fox Weather as a co-host. Most recently, he served as a meteorologist and reporter at Fox station KRIV-TV in Houston where he served as the weekend morning weather anchor since 2019.

“We are very excited to announce this first team of very talented meteorologists who will anchor our coverage from the Fox Weather studio headquarters in New York City,” Berg said in a statement. “They each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country, as we begin to grow our national platform.”