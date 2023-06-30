Fox News Settles Lawsuit With Former Senior Producer Abby Grossberg for $12 Million

Fox News has agreed to pay Abby Grossberg, the former head of booking for Tucker Carlson Tonight, $12 million to settle a lawsuit.

In one of the lawsuits, filed in the State of New York, Grossberg claims that Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson operated a hostile and discriminatory workplace; permitting a workplace culture which of sexual harassment and misogyny.

In a statement provided to the New York Times, Grossberg said she is “hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

In a statement, Fox News said, “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Grossberg previously filed a lawsuit in Delaware claiming that Fox coerced her into lying in testimony she gave in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, which Fox would eventually settle to the tune of $787.5 million.

Grossberg was shown the door not long after filing the two lawsuits, with the network saying in a statement at the time that she had disclosed privileged information about the Dominion case. She withdrew the Delaware suit in May, but her legal representation said at the time that they planned to refile in New York.

Grossberg joined Fox News in 2019 as a senior producer for Maria Bartiromo. In August 2022, she transitioned over to Carlson’s program as the head of booking.