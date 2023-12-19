Fox News Reveals New Year’s Eve Programming

Not looking to be left out of the New Year’s Eve festivities, Fox News on Tuesday shared its programming plans for the final day of 2023.

On Dec. 31, Fox News will present two taped one-hour New Year’s Eve specials from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. E.T.

To ring in 2024, FNC will air Who Can Forget 2023, a look-back at 2023’s most memorable moments, from “Barbenheimer” to ChatGPT, to the fight for Speaker of the House, and more. The special will air at 10 p.m. ET and will feature America’s Newsroom’s Bill Hemmer, Fox & Friends Weekend’s Pete Hegseth, Fox Across America’s Jimmy Failla, Kennedy Saves the World’s Kennedy, Fox & Friends First’s Todd Piro, senior meteorologist Janice Dean, Fox News Live’s Eric Shawn, Fox Business Network correspondents Gerri Willis and Madison Alworth, among others.

Advertisement

Then at 11 p.m. E.T., wrestler and Gutfeld! co-host Tyrus will headline his first New Year’s Eve special, A New Year with Tyrus. Joined by former NBC Sports broadcaster Michelle Tafoya, Fox Business host Sean Duffy, and comedian Tyler Fischer, Tyrus will take viewers through the most viral trends, the most downloaded songs, and other 2023 favorites. The special will also include an appearance by wrestler Ric Flair. Additionally, Zach Greig, a plant operator for the Australian Antarctic Division, will join the special to discuss the unique aspects of ringing in the new year from Antarctica.

Fox News joins CNN in having special programming on New Year’s Eve. CNN announced that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will once again headline its New Year’s Eve coverage live Times Square in New York City for the seventh year.