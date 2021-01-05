Fox News | Revolving Door | TV Biz

Fox News Radio’s Jon Decker Heads to Gray TV to Become Senior National Editor, White House Correspondent

By A.J. Katz

Fox News Radio White House correspondent Jon Decker has moved to Gray TV and is now its senior national editor and White House Correspondent.

A member of the White House press corps for more than 25 years, Decker will provide editorial support for the Atlanta-based broadcasting company’s three news divisions: the Washington DC News Bureau, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, and InvestigateTV.

Gray TV owns local stations in nearly 100 markets across America.

Decker joins Gray after a six-year stint as the White House correspondent for Fox News Radio. He joined FNR from SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s White House Insider, and previously worked as a White House correspondent for Reuters TV, and previously hosted PBS’ This Week in Business.

Decker also serves as an adjunct professor at Georgetown.

