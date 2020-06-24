Fox News Promotes Patricia Peart to VP of Weekend Booking

Dear colleagues, We are pleased to announce Patricia Peart has been promoted to Vice President of Weekend Booking, effective immediately. Patricia has been an integral part of the Booking Unit since joining the network in 2005 where her ability to secure key newsmakers throughout daytime and primetime programming has proven invaluable. Most recently, Patricia’s leadership skills and extensive experience during breaking news coverage helped FOX News Channel stay on top of the rapidly evolving headlines of 2020, including the global pandemic, the presidential election and the national unrest following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Additionally, her decisiveness and quick action ensured FOX News Channel provided best in class breaking news coverage, oftentimes interrupting programming with up to the minute developments ahead of our competitors. After rising through the ranks at MSNBC to a primetime Editorial Producer, Patricia joined FNC in 2005 and immediately made an impact within our Booking Unit alongside Megan Clarke. She was quickly promoted to Weekend Booking Manager in 2007 and went on to be named Director of Weekend Booking in 2016. Since 2005, she has covered every major political election for the network and helped lead coverage through many breaking news events, including Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, as well as the mass shootings at the Pulse Nightclub in 2016, the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart in 2019. Throughout her tenure with the network, she has also been an outstanding role model and served as a mentor to many of her colleagues over the years. We are incredibly proud of Patricia and look forward to her continued success at FOX News Media. Please join us in congratulating her on this well-deserved promotion. Thank you, Suzanne