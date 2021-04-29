Fox News Promotes 4 Executives to New York and Washington Leadership Teams

Fox News has named four network executives to its New York and Washington D.C. leadership teams.

Megan Albano is being promoted to vice president overseeing weekend opinion programming. In her new capacity as vice president, Albano will oversee all aspects of the network’s Saturday and Sunday prime time programming, while continuing to manage The Five as its senior ep.

Jerry Andrews has been named senior ep overseeing weekend daytime news. Andrews has served as executive producer of Justice with Judge Jeanine, and oversaw the launch of The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

Greg Headen, who currently runs Fox News’ international desk in New York, will transition to a new role as vp of news coverage later this spring, overseeing both the domestic and international assignment desks’ operations. He will manage planning and logistics for news coverage around the world, providing material to all Fox News platforms.

A 25-year veteran of FNC, Headen has had a hand in all of the network’s international and domestic news coverage since 1996. He previously served as director of the network’s international desk since 2014, where he managed foreign desk staff and all international operations including bureaus and staff in London, Jerusalem, Rome, Milan, Kabul and Baghdad.

In Washington, Doug Rohrbeck has been promoted to senior vp of D.C. News, effective immediately and will manage the network’s editorial coverage out of the nation’s capital and continue overseeing programs including Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.

Rohrbeck joined Fox News in 1998 as a PA, and throughout his tenure has played a role in the network’s political coverage originating out of the Washington bureau. In his new role, Rohrbeck will oversee editorial coverage and manage the executive producers of Washington-based flagship news programs including Fox News Sunday, Special Report, Fox News @ Night, MediaBuzz and Fox News Live.

Additionally, Kerri Kupec has been named Washington editor beginning May 10. Kupec will participate in story selection under the oversight of Rohrbeck. She is the former director of public affairs and counselor to Attorney General William Barr where she served as chief spokesperson for the DOJ.

In making the announcement, Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said, “I am pleased that these dedicated individuals will join Fox News’ leadership team at our headquarters in New York and our largest bureau in Washington. They will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network.”