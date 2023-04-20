Fox News Parts Ways With Dan Bongino

Fox News has parted ways with Unfiltered host Dan Bongino. The conservative talk personality had fronted the Saturday primetime offering since June 2021. He also had a stint as the host of a streaming show on Fox Nation, Canceled in the USA.

According to Bongino, who addressed the issue on his syndicated radio program, the two sides could not come to terms on a contract extension. The final episode of Unfiltered aired April 15 on Fox News.

Bongino said he was offered the chance to do one final episode but declined. “The most important events in my life I learned about on Fox News,” he said when reflecting on his time at the network.

Fox News, for its part, said, “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

A one-time secret U.S. secret service agent and New York City cop, Bongino was a Fox News contributor before getting his own show on the network. Unfiltered originally aired Saturdays in the 10 p.m. hour, but moved up to 9 p.m. in January 2022 when Jeanine Pirro joined The Five.

Unfiltered was a consistent ratings performer for Fox News, with his last show ranking as the most-watched Saturday primetime cable news show.

Fox News says that Lawrence Jones Cross Country will air in place of Bongino’s show this coming Saturday and the network will reveal more about its Saturday 9 p.m. hour in the coming weeks when it announces a new schedule.