Fox News, MSNBC, CNN Enter Breaking News Mode Tuesday When Trump’s Third Indictment Is Announced

By Mark Mwachiro 

Breaking News coverage of Donald Trump's Third Indictment

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was indicted again, with charges this time focusing on the events of January 6 insurrection. Trump was hit with four federal criminal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, which in this case is defined as an attempt to “oppress, threaten and intimidate” people in their right to vote in an election.

Naturally, the big three cable news networks went into breaking news mode during the 5 p.m. ET hour once news of the latest charges came to light.

CNN brought out the Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper-led panels to discuss the news during the hour that typically belongs to The Lead.

During her primetime show, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins interviewed Trump’s defense attorney John Lauro who tussled with Collins on what the former president was really asking for.

Over at MSNBC, the news broke during Deadline: White House, and later in the evening, Rachel Maddow, who only hosts Mondays, returned to the network’s airwaves to cover the latest charges against the 45th POTUS.

Andrew Weismann, the co-host of MSNBC podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump appeared during MSNBC’s breaking news coverage, where he spoke about U.S. special counsel Jack Smith’s intentions to bring these charges.

As for Fox News, the news broke during The Five, and the network did not deviate from its schedule and covered the breaking news as part of its regular evening programming lineup.

Jonathan Turley, a Fox News legal analyst, and George Washington University law professor, described the latest indictment as “rather loose at the joints.”

Screen shot of Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

Screenshot courtesy of Fox News

Turley then added, “ I’m a bit surprised I haven’t seen anything in the indictment so far, which is new. You know, we heard about witness tampering and things of that kind. This is largely going through the states. Arizona, Georgia, restating what has been in the press. It even includes reference to that phone call where the president says all you have to do is find 11,000 votes.”

“You know, for those of us who’ve looked at that phone call. That doesn’t seem to be a criminal matter. But if you look at it fairly, the president seems to be saying all I need is 11,000 votes,” he continued.

“So when we’re looking at a recount, we’re not talking about a huge threshold for us to show that the election should have come out differently. Yet Smith throws that in. And so I think that, as I said before, the indictment came down, the concern was this would play to Smith’s weakness, that he tends to stretch evidence, stretch the law when he wants to go after someone. I’m still looking in this indictment for something that is really a sort of aha moment…I was hoping that if there were an indictment, then you would have this moment where you say, okay, I get it. This could be debated. But you’ve got something new here. I haven’t seen anything particularly new.”

