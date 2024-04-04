Fox News Media and Greg Gutfeld Sign Multi-Year Contract Extension

Greg Gutfeld, host of the nightly show Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five, Fox News’ most-watched show, has signed a multi-year extension with Fox News Media that will see him continue to helm his own primetime show and participate in the evening roundtable program.

Gutfeld will also host and produce Fox Nation programming from time to time as part of the new extension.

In announcing the extension, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years.”

She added, “Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre, with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”

In a statement, Gutfeld gave a nod to the creative freedom he receives from Fox News.

“Since joining the network in 2007, Fox News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience,” Gutfeld said. “There aren’t many platforms that allow this type of creative independence, and I’m proud to be a part of Suzanne’s team.”

Gutfeld!, which celebrates its third anniversary this Friday, has been a top performer for Fox News. In the just concluded first quarter ratings period of 2024, the 10 p.m. ET show was the network’s most-watched program in the Adults 25-54 demo, earning 304,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, The Five has remained cable news’ top-rated program, averaging 3.038 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET during Q1 2024.